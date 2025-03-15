A staple in gaming, MOBA games have dominated the landscape, partially on PC, for years. With massive player bases that rival and often surpass other genres, there’s a ton of fun to find in these games.

While there are a ton of great MOBAs out there, you’ll likely want to play the best that the genre has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted romp through a weird game mode or an intense ranked match, you can get all that and more from these great MOBAs.

MOBA stands for ‘multiplayer online battle arena’, often following a similar style of game with distinct roles that each player will assume.

5 Heroes of the Storm

Still kicking