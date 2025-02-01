Search bars can be annoying, especially on Windows. It can sometimes just stop working amid the search or display random files when you are looking for something specific. Sometimes, it's slow, especially when dealing with large files. To overcome these challenges, you need third-party software. Most of them are faster and have advanced features that allow you to locate files quickly. Below are some free software for seamlessly searching for files on Windows across your folders and drives.

5 Everything

Most popular Windows search software