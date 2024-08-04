Key Takeaways Excel remains the top choice for data dominators with its powerful formulas and pre-designed templates.

Templates cater to various needs like family travel, business invoices, loan calculations, and marketing plans.

Excel offers a range of other templates like daily calendars, social media tracking, Gantt charts, and budget planners.

While there are several Excel alternatives for creating spreadsheets and databases, Microsoft’s solution remains the go-to choice for data dominators. Although Excel’s true power lies within its formulas and functions, a rich collection of pre-designed templates also plays a huge role in its ever-growing popularity.

Whether you are a finance guru, budgeting ninja, project manager with complex timelines, or a student, there is an Excel template tailored to your needs. In this post, we will go over some of the top Excel templates to elevate your workflow and boost productivity.

When you launch Excel, simply select New and search for a template name to use in your workflow. Alternatively, you can also visit Excel cloud on the web, search for templates, preview, and edit them in your Microsoft 365 account.

10 Family Travel Planner

As the name suggests, the Family Travel Planner is the perfect template for your long summer trips and Christmas holidays. It offers four sheets: Overview, Packing, Transportation, and Emergency Contacts. You can add all relevant details like trip date, destination, days, lodging, list of travelers, packing list, transportation details, reservation, and more. You no longer need to juggle between different apps to get the job done.

9 Business Invoice

Whether you are a business owner, freelancer, or entrepreneur, you need capable software to create bills and invoices. However, if you only create a few invoices per month, you can use this Excel template to get the job done. You can write down quantity, description, unit price, total amount, and other relevant details like address, date, invoice number, and more. Once you create an invoice, simply click File at the top and export it as a PDF file to share via email.

8 Loan Calculator

This is another ideal Microsoft Excel template for families. You can enter home, business, personal, or vehicle loan amounts, set annual interest rates, loan periods, loan summary details, and more. Once your loan payments start, add relevant info with the principal amount and interest, and keep a close eye on your final balance. The template also showcases a neat graph to check your yearly payment progress.

7 Marketing Project Planner

If you are a product manager or marketing lead, this Excel template is the perfect fit for your workflow. You can glance over the entire project timeline in a neat timeline view at the top, jot down project milestones, assignees, project timeline tips, and more. It can be an ideal solution for professionals to ensure a smooth product launch.

6 Weekly Lesson Planner

Microsoft 365 is quite popular in the education sector. If you are a student or educator, use the lesson planning template to create and manage your weekly school plans like a pro. You can enter all the required details like date, day, teacher name, time, activity, and more. Excel offers three sheets with different color combinations. Pick the one you prefer and master your weekly studies.

5 Daily Calendar

While Microsoft Excel offers several monthly, yearly, and weekly calendar templates, the daily calendar view is our absolute favorite. It can be the perfect template to replace your physical notebook to jot down daily activities and tasks. You can add all the required information, like appointments, tasks, errands, calls, and more. The time-blocking approach is surely more effective than other methods to manage your time (without waste) throughout the day.

4 Social Media Engagement Data

If you are an influencer or work with a social media marketing team, use this template to track your campaign data like a pro. You can enter your daily post impressions across all the social media channels and glance over the real-time data from a neat graph view. Once you copy the template to your Excel account, make sure to create different sheets for all the social media accounts (X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more) for effective tracking.

3 Gantt Project Planner

While Microsoft Excel won’t replace dedicated project management software for your team, it can be a handy tool for managing personal or small projects. Excel offers a Gantt chart template to track and manage projects effectively. You can check project stages, track progress, assign tasks to a team member, note down start and end dates, and more.

2 Family Budget Planner

Microsoft Excel can be your ultimate finance planner. Apart from creating invoices, subscription trackers, or portfolio analyses, you can use it as a family budget planner, too. Simply download the Family Budget template to your Excel account and add all the required details like projected income, planned expenses by different categories, transportation costs, loan details, entertainment, and taxes, and track the entire monthly balance sheet like a pro.

1 Weekly Chore Schedule

A chore template can be the perfect option to help you or your family work on building habits over time. You could jot down your repetitive tasks and track them in real time. You could also share the Excel sheet with family members and assign tasks to them for completion.

Explore third-party Excel templates

In most cases, you should be completely fine with the default template collection in Microsoft Excel. However, if you can’t find a specific template to meet your needs, you can always use third-party sources and marketplaces to find a suitable template for your project. Etsy is one such source to find and use powerful templates in your spreadsheets.

Most of these sources have paid Excel templates, so we suggest checking the preview first before hitting the buy button.

Unleash your inner Excel geek

You can always start from scratch with Microsoft Excel. But it’s time-consuming and unproductive, especially when there are some ready-to-use templates available at your fingertips. What are you waiting for? Explore them and unlock the full potential of this versatile software.

Apart from these templates, you can also explore macros to automate and speed up repetitive tasks. Check out our separate guide to learn to record and use macros in Microsoft Excel.