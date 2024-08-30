Starting with a blank slate in Microsoft Word can be challenging at times, especially when you need to navigate through endless formatting options to get your document just right. Here is where Word’s professional-looking templates come into play. These pre-designed layouts can be a game changer and provide a solid foundation for all types of documents, including resumes, reports, business letters, and invoices.

The Word templates below are functional, aesthetically appealing, versatile, and they'll get the job done with only a few clicks as you make them your own. Here are our favorite time-saving Word templates that can make your life easier.

10 Creative resume

Let’s start with the most obvious one for Word users – a resume template. While there are dozens of resume templates for Word, this one stands out due to its unique and refreshing layout. The template begins with a light yellow background and graphics that you can adjust to your liking. It lets you easily add relevant details into the structure, such as name, about me, experience, education, address, skills, and activities. It finds the ideal middle ground between a simple and a crowded resume.

9 Meeting agenda

Next up is the meeting agenda template. While you can always create a bland meeting agenda document with relevant headers on a simple white Word page, this template can add a much-needed aesthetic touch to it. It carries a dark green background with a few design elements, and the structure contains all the required options to complete the meeting information. It takes only a few minutes to fill in the agenda details then share with your team members.

8 Restaurant or café menu

Although using graphic design software like Canva is ideal for creating an elaborate café menu, you can also accomplish the task with familiar word-processing software. An initial template will take away the pain of designing the entire menu from scratch. You can simply change items, prices, ingredients, add your company logo and social media details, then send it for printing. By default, it uses light blue and red accents, which you can tweak based on your restaurant theme.

7 Business invoice

Although Microsoft Excel is suitable for creating invoices, you can also use Word if the content is brief and you need to send an invoice quickly to a client, supplier, or agency. The business invoice template has all the necessary elements like customer name, ID, address, item number, quantity, price, discount, sales tax, and total. You can complete it with your contact details and a nice thank you message at the bottom.

6 Traditional newspaper

This is a traditional newspaper template which delivers a polished look for your club or organization’s updates. It follows classic and high-quality esthetics with lots of formatting handled, allowing you to make seamless modifications. The default layout resembles a standard newspaper design, including columns, headlines, captions, and more. Once the relevant changes are ready, print and share your updates with community members or subscribers.

5 Conference agenda

Are you looking to share conference details with others? Instead of sending a bland text invitation, design a quick invitation card in Word and let everyone know what is in store for the day. The professionally designed template has pre-formatted margins, sections, and relevant sections to fill in.

4 Education brochure

Although the title says Education, you can use this template to design any kind of brochure for your company or organization. You can create a pamphlet to share all the important details about your school, program, or event. It takes away all the guesswork of how to arrange the content in the right order on the page so that it will print correctly. The graphics are fully customizable, so once you get started you can jazz it up with different fonts, styles, and images to suit your own style.

3 Creative letterhead

Writing a business letter is another common use case for Microsoft Word. If you want to give your boring letter a polished look, explore this template. It comes with a graphical layout at the top and the bottom, adds a professional touch, and improves the overall impact of your business letter.

2 Autumn coloring book

Autumn coloring book is an ideal template for parents. Thanks to this pre-designed template, you don’t need to pick a separate app for your kids' fun drawing projects. The template comes with different designs and drawings featuring autumn leaves, cute animals, and more. It can be a fun seasonal family activity on the weekend. Simply print, then color or paint!

1 Recipe template

Do you frequently share recipes with your class, students, subscribers, or followers? Instead of writing a wall of text, explore this useful free Word template. It’s an ideal starting point for jotting down your favorite family dishes. It offers ample design touches, with different graphical options and background shades. You can add dish names, images, ingredients, and other relevant details like preparation time, directions, and special notes.

Elevate your documents in no time

Whether you want to create a professional resume, a recipe, a letterhead, or a fun coloring book, these templates offer a great starting point, allowing you to focus on the unique content that matters the most. Take a look at the rich template library today! Import your favorite ones to your Word account and streamline your document creation process in seconds. For some other creative ideas, take a look at the best cool projects you can create using just Microsoft Word.