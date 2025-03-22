Over the course of the past seven years now, the Epic Games Store has been giving out freebies every week to its customers. Whether you downloaded the Epic Games Store just to be able to play Fortnite or for the Unreal Engine, it’s almost impossible to miss out on the free games that Epic gives out every week now. However, there was a time when Epic did give out freebies, but most of us either didn’t know about them or simply hadn’t even installed the launcher, thus missing out on some fantastic games.

Epic Games isn't important to gamers for Fortnite alone — the storefront has given gamers major AAA games for free, such as Death Stranding, GTA V, the entire Tomb Raider trilogy, and even the Arkham trilogy. However, there are plenty of fantastic indie or AA games that many players regret missing out on even today — they either didn’t know about them, didn’t care, or simply forgot to get them. Here are some amazing free games the Epic Games Store gave out and you probably missed.

5 The Long Dark — December 2020

Survival is beautiful