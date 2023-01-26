When building a PC, it all starts with the case. This is what will be used to attach and protect all the components. There are different form factors of PC case with the full-tower being the largest. If you prefer to have plenty of internal space to work with or desire advanced water-cooling support, our collection of the best full-tower PC cases is just what you're looking for.

Best full-tower PC case: Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB

Source: Corsair

Specification Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB Type Full-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 3x 2.5-inch, 6x 3.5-inch Expansion 8+3 PCI Fans Front: 4x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Top: 3x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Rear: 1x 120 mm/1x 140 mm Radiators Front: 480 mm, Top: 420 mm Dimensions 600 x 550 x 248 mm Weight 19.8 kg Warranty 2 years

The best case in should cover a few bases. First, it should have a sleek, attractive design. This is probably the most subjective part of any product, but one can look at it more objectively by noting any aggressive design elements and other parts of a brief. The Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB ticks this box.

Then there's cooling, which this case also gets right. Corsair allows for the installation of up to a 480mm radiator up front and up to 420mm on the top panel. You can install eight fans inside the Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB, allowing you to take advantage of strong airflow through the chassis.

That's good news since you can cram numerous components inside this case, including up to six hard drives, an ATX motherboard, and some custom water cooling if you're considering your own open loop. Three vertical PCI slots are available, should you have a GPU mounting bracket at hand (Corsair would happily sell you an optional one).

Available in black or white, this case certainly looks the part. It's backed by a good warranty and doesn't cost too much for a stellar PC build.

Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB PC case Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB The Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB is a full-tower PC case with a set of features best described as overkill. It has support for several large radiators (360mm and above) as well as tons of room for components like GPUs and SSDs. See at Amazon

Best mesh full-towerPC case: Fractal Design Meshify C

Source: Fractal Design

Specification Fractal Design Meshify C Type Full-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 2x 2.5-inch, 3x 3.5-inch Expansion 7 PCI Fans Front: 3x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, Top: 2x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, Rear: 1x 120 mm, Bottom: 1x 120 mm Radiators Front: 360 mm, Top: 240 mm Dimensions 395 x 212 x 440 mm Weight 6.16 kg Warranty 3 years

If you want something a little more subtle. Fractal Design is renowned for creating sleeper PC cases, and the Fractal Design Meshify C is a favorite of ours for its impressive thermal performance. Fully supporting up to ATX motherboards, you can create a powerful machine using the Meshify C.

Three 120mm (or two 140mm) fans can be installed on the full mesh front panel for maximum airflow. An additional two 120mm or 140mm blowers can be installed on the top panel, one on the rear, and finally one on the bottom. The company includes a few fans to get you started, and it's possible to get away with mismatching fans since there's only a tempered glass side panel.

Cable management is a strong positive for the Fractal Design Meshify C, even if you do not have the necessary time, patience, or know-how on making the best use of tight space. There also won't be any problem installing the largest GPU or CPU cooler, just like other full-tower PC cases.

If you value performance and thermals above all else, the Meshify C is a brilliant chassis to rely on.

Source: Fractal Design Fractal Design Meshify C The Fractal Design Meshify C is a more affordable version of the Meshify 2 Compact. It looks identical to the standard variant and offers almost the same set of features. See at Amazon See at Newegg

Best water-cooling full-tower PC case: Thermaltake Tower 900

Source: Thermaltake

Specification Thermaltake Tower 900 Type Full-tower Motherboard E-ATX Storage 2x 2.5-inch, 6x 3.5-inch Expansion 8 PCI Fans Left: 4x 120 mm/4x 140 mm, Right: 4x 120 mm/4x 140 mm, Top: 2x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, Rear: 2x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, HDD cage: 1x 120 mm/1x 140 mm Radiators Left: 560 mm, Right: 560 mm Dimensions 752 x 423 x 483 mm Weight 24.5 kg Warranty 3 years

This is quite the looker in that it's the most unique PC chassis in our full-tower collection. The Thermaltake Tower 900 is unlike any other, and it's primarily designed for those who enjoy showcasing what's inside their PC, especially when a custom open water-cooling loop is configured with colorful liquids. I mean, just look at it.

There are some impressive specifications with this case for cooling too. You can install up to two 560mm radiators, one on either side in the rear compartment. Four 120mm or 140mm fans can be attached to each of these sites, with a further two up top and two on the rear for some impressive airflow.

It's a seriously heavy case, however, weighing in at 24.5kg. You may require an additional human to aid with lifting it. It's well worth it in the end as you can go nuts with your PC build. We're talking dual reservoirs up front with everything that isn't attached directly to the motherboard hidden behind the main compartment.

If you want one of the best-looking PCs in this area, the ThermalTake Tower 900 is a good place to start.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Tower 900 The Thermaltake Tower 900 full tower PC case is one of the biggest cabinet you'll find on the market. It's the only vertical case you need to build the custom-cooling PC build of your dreams. See at Amazon See at Newegg

Best thermals full-tower PC case: be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev. 2

Source: be quiet!

Specification be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev. 2 Type Full-tower Motherboard E-ATX Storage 14x 2.5-inch, 7x 3.5-inch Expansion 8 PCI Fans Front: 3x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Top: 4x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Rear: 1x 120 mm/1x 140 mm, Bottom: 2x 120 mm/2x 140 mm Radiators Front: 420 mm, Top: 420 mm Dimensions 577 x 243 x 586 mm Weight 16.5 kg Warranty 3 years

Germany-based be quiet! is best known for its high-performance PC cases and cooling solutions. The be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev. 2 is one of its flagship cases with an emphasis on thermal performance. Available in black, silver, or black/orange, this understated monster of a tower case has everything you need for an enthusiast or gaming PC build.

As an added bonus, three of be quiet!'s excellent Silent Wings 3 PWM blowers are pre-installed at the factory, so even without installing any of your own, you'll be able to put together a PC with the best CPU that will happily run without issues. And when you're ready to install some more fans, there's a dual-rail controller at the ready with two modes.

Radiators up to 420mm can be installed on the front and top panels, so you can maximize the available space inside the chassis for AIO or custom loop liquid cooling. Even though it's more of a stealthy design, be quiet! did include RGB lighting to showcase what you have installed and everything is backed by a three-year warranty.

Source: be quiet! be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev. 2 be quiet! is best known for its PC cases and coolers that focus on thermal performance and the Dark Base Pro 900 Rev. 2 is an exceptionally good full-tower PC case. See at Amazon See at Newegg

Best super-tower PC case: Corsair Obsidian 1000D

Source: Corsair

Specification Corsair Obsidian 1000D Type Full-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 6x 2.5-inch, 5x 3.5-inch Expansion 10 PCI Fans Front: 8x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Top: 8x 120 mm/3x 140 mm, Rear: 2x 120 mm Radiators Front: 2x 480 mm, Top: 2x 480 mm, Rear: 240 mm Dimensions 800 x 505 x 800 mm Weight 29.5 kg Warranty 2 years

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D is, quite frankly, ridiculous. The Obsidian 1000D is so large, Corsair made it possible to install two PC systems in a single chassis, taking the full-tower form factor to the next level. Who would want to do such a thing? Think streaming or some other case where multiple systems may be used alongside one another.

Desk space is a luxury many don't have much to spare, which is where cases such as the Corsair Obsidian 1000D come into play. Let's talk some figures, shall we? You can install up to 18 fans inside the 1000D as well as four 480mm radiators, simultaneously. Usually, even with larger full-tower cases, you may find it difficult to install more than one 480mm rad, but not with this behemoth.

Other highlight features of the Corsair Obsidian 1000D include an integrated fan and RGB controller hub, a triple chamber design for all the necessary PC components, and a front I/O configuration that sports two USB-C 3.1 Gen-2 and four USB-A 3.0 ports. Then there are the multiple tempered glass panels and support for vertical GPU mounting.

One may assume being such a colossal case with the ability for two systems to be installed, it may prove difficult to reach certain areas, but Corsair thought about almost everything and accessing the majority of internal space requires no tools. If you have the available budget and want something extra, the Corsair Obsidian 1000D is a brilliant choice.

Source: Corsair Corsair Obsidian 1000D The Corsair Obsidian 1000D full-tower cabinet is the biggest case we have in our collection. It can contain two separate PC builds inside. See at Amazon

What is the best full-tower PC case?

Picking the best full-tower case for your PC build largely depends on what you plan on installing. If you're going to be creating your own custom water-cooling loop with plans to include both the GPU and CPU into the open loop, you may want to consider something like the Thermaltake Tower 900. But if you simply want our best full-tower case recommendation, it would be the excellent Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB.

Full-tower cases offer expansive internal spaces to cram plenty of PC components and accessories inside. The Corsair Obsidian 1000D takes this to an entirely new level with the ability to install up to two systems. If you're a streamer or find yourself utilizing two PCs, this may be a way to save valuable desk space.

There's no wrong choice when it comes to a PC case since the look is entirely subjective and most chassis from reputable brands have features like RGB lighting, cable management, solid front I/O connectivity, and decent airflow. Our collection of recommendations will help you put together quite the PC build.