These are the Best Galaxy Buds+ Cases: Spigen, Elago, Lizhi, and more!

If you’ve been using your Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without a case for a while, you may have noticed a few scratches at the top, bottom, and on the sides, and maybe even on the earbuds themselves. We’ve created this list to show you the best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ cases and help you prevent any damage to your wireless earbuds against accidental drops and scuffs.

The Galaxy Buds+ are made out of plastic and they’re prone to scratch very easily, especially if you’re the type of person that likes to throw them in the bag or slip them in your pocket in the morning rush – I’m certainly that person, and as a result, my own personal Galaxy Buds have a few scratches on the side and on the top. The Galaxy Buds+ are still one of the best wireless earbuds on the market today that works best with Samsung devices, but luckily the company made it very easy and compatible to connect it to other great devices — not only the ones that run Android.

The following list includes silicone, rugged, slim, and clear cases. Some of the cases also have multiple color options available, in case that’s something you’re interested in. Note that these cases will work with both, the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+, as the device and case dimensions are the same.

Spigen Rugged Armor Enhanced protection A tough, rugged matte black case by Spigen helps protect it from accidental drops and provides one of the best protection for your Galaxy Buds+. It even comes with a carabiner so you can attach it to your bag and other everyday carry items. Buy from Amazon

Halleast TPU Full Protective Carrying Case Slim and full protection Installation takes only a few minutes and it's available in 5 colors if you want more customisation options. The TPU sticks to the bottom and top of the charging case, offering full protection against drops and scratches. Buy from Amazon

Araree Polycarbonate Clear Case Transparent protection It’s a clear case that doesn’t compromise the great looks of the Galaxy Buds+. It doesn’t require any adhesive as the sturdy shell will stay on to the case by itself. Buy from Amazon

Elago Silicone Case Full body protection It seamlessly sticks to the top and bottom of the charging case, offering full body protection. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Liquid Air A clear and lightweight case from one of the most trusted and loved brands – Spigen. It offers precise cutouts, wireless charging support and the protection you expect. Buy from Amazon

Airspo Silicone Case Full body protection It’s available in a number of different colors, so if you want your Galaxy Buds+ in a different color, while also protecting it, this is a great, cheap case. Buy from Amazon

Mofree Hard Case Beautiful protection There are many variants you can select from and each and every one of them look better than the others. It doesn’t need adhesive and it covers the full charging case for more protection. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Silicone Fit Full body protection All-round coverage and minimal looks. It uses adhesive to stick to the outer shell and protect against scratches and drops. Buy from Amazon

LiZHi Silicone Case Slim and colorful It has a slim fit and it's available in 9 color options. It also has a carabiner so you can hook it onto your bag. Buy from Amazon

The round-up consists of a lot of options to help you protect your Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It includes normal silicone cases, rugged ones, slim and even colorful ones. Some of the cases can be applied directly, while others may require adhesive and other materials to stick to your Buds+ charging case. While each and every product was carefully checked, some may have larger gaps than others, so it’s recommended to check out more of these products at once to see which suits you and your needs. Many of the cases also support or have a carabiner that you can use to attach the buds to your belt, bags, and other accessories.