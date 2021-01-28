These are the best cases, covers and skins for the regular Galaxy Note 20 in January 2021

The Galaxy Note 20 series is one of the more attention-worthy releases from 2020, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is clearly the star of the show here. But the Note 20 Ultra also costs a pretty penny, so a lot of users would prefer spending lesser and getting the Galaxy Note 20 instead. If you’ve bought yourself a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can look through some recommended Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases over here. But if you have the regular Galaxy Note 20, here are some of the cases you can pick up for your shiny new phone and keep that plastic body covered.

Official Galaxy Note 20 Kvadrat Cover Earth-friendly and eye-catching The Kvadrat case is a sustainable case made from recycled materials that is 100% compostable, and yet looks good. Available in Red, and Gray. $35 at Samsung

Official Galaxy Note 20 Clear Cover Simple and basic The official Galaxy Note 20 Clear Cover is the most basic first-party case from Samsung, ensuring perfect compatibility with your new phone. $20 at Samsung

Official Clear Protective Cover Transparent yet re-inforced This protective case is an upgrade over standard flexible TPU cases as it adds reinforcements on the sides without extra bulk. Comes in Black or White. $40 at Samsung

Official Silicone Cover Slender and soft-touch The Silicone case is durable, soft to touch, and easy to hold. It provides grip, style, and protection with minimal bulk. Available in Black, Bronze, and Mint, it's the perfect companion for your phone. $30 at Samsung

Official Clear Standing Cover Prop it up! If you spend a lot of time at a desk, being able to prop up your phone is a big plus. This case helps you achieve that while still protecting it against scratches and providing additional grip. $30 at Samsung

Official Rugged Cover Military Protection! This case has been drop tested to military standards, and it can deflect and absorb most impacts. There are two kickstands built-in, too, for different angles in landscape mode. $40 at Samsung

Official Leather Cover Elegance and Class This case claims to be made of genuine leather, with aluminum buttons and microfiber lining, ensuring that your phone feels premium to the touch. Available in Black, Brown, and Green. $50 at Samsung

Official S-View Flip Cover Fold it Close If you want to protect both the front and back of the device, this flip cover is for you. You can flip it close, and still respond to calls, and alarms. Available in Black, Brown, and Mint. $50 at Samsung

Official LED Wallet Cover Fully closed yet functional A flip cover with a wallet to store cards, and LED feature that makes use of the AMOLED display. You can respond to calls and more. Available in Black, Brown, and Mint. $65 at Samsung

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case Clear as Crystal This see-through, anti-slip TPU flexible case from Spigen's Liquid Crystal Line is one of the best choices for a basic, cheap case. Show off your Note 20, while still keeping it comfortably safe. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Case Style meets Protection The Spigen Rugged Armor is one of the most popular choices for flexible TPU cases that boast of shock absorption while still being fashionable in their own right. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case For ultimate protection The Spigen Tough Armor is for those who need the most protection possible, thanks to its combination of impact foam, flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate that absorbs all damage Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Case When grip meets style The Caseology Parallax adds style to your device with its exciting texture and patterns on the back. You can get these protective cases in Aqua Green, Blue, Black, and Burgundy. Buy at Amazon

Otterbox Defender Pro Case Critically acclaimed protection The OtterBox Defender Pro series is widely hailed at being one of the best choices for rugged cases. It also comes with a holster that doubles up as a belt clip and kickstand. Buy at Otterbox

Temdan Heavy Duty Case In-built screen protector The Temdan Heavy Duty case comes with a built-in screen protector, giving you all-around protection. It even supports wireless charging with the case on. Buy at Amazon

Ringke Fusion X Case Rugged but sleek Ringke's Fusion X series comes with a rugged exterior for better grip, raised lips for better protection, transparent back, and lanyard holes on both sides for neck or hand straps. Buy at Amazon

Dbrand Grip Case Customization and protection! Grip cases from Dbrand are not only known for offering military-grade impact protection, but also for their easy compatibility with the company's wide variety of skins! Buy at Dbrand

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Prop it up in style! If you spend a lot of time at a desk, being able to prop up your phone is a big plus. This case from ESR does that while still protecting against scratches, and providing additional grip. Buy at Amazon

Vapesoon Waterproof Case Double your IP68 protection The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is already IP68 certified, but if you want to double your peace of mind, this case comes with IP68 protection of its own, and an integrated screen cover. Buy at Amazon

Torras Shockproof Case Basic case that gets the job done This case features a TPU frame, a hard polycarbonate back and some shock-absorbing corners, giving you surprisingly decent protection for a small price. Buy at Amazon

Redpepper Shockproof Case Full frame case with wireless charging support This case from Redpepper is a full-frame case with integrated screen protector and is compatible with wireless charging without removing the case. Buy at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case When you don't want boring Most cases for the Galaxy Note 20 are quite industrial-looking and boring. If you want something more fun and exciting, the i-Blason Cosmo series brings along a lot of color and bling. Buy at Amazon

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Industrial look with card space If you do fancy an industrial look, this one's for you. This case protects your phone and can also store up to 4 credit cards or some cash under the sliding door at the back. Buy at Amazon

Cutebe Case with Print Add a printed design! This case involves a transparent case with reinforced bumpers, along with a white or black option for a printed design, subtly augmenting the design and look of your Galaxy Note 20. Buy at Amazon

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of cases on offer for the Galaxy Note 20. What you end up choosing depends on what you prefer and on your budget. If you have a higher budget, you can always opt for the official cases which offer maximum compatibility with the phone and other official accessories. Samsung’s Kvadrat cases are also less harmful to the environment, as they are made majorly from recycled materials and are compostable. Samsung offers a whole lot of options ranging from basic cases to rugged cases to leather options and even flip covers and wallet cases.

Higher budget spenders can also look for tried-and-trusted brands like OtterBox and Dbrand — not only do they have great offerings that provide the ultimate in protection, they also have a history and reputation of consistently providing such protection. Lower down the line, options from Spigen, Ringke, and Caseology give you a wide variety of choices. You can go completely clear and flexible with thin see-through cases, or opt for a re-inforced bumper, or go for a harder TPU shell, or go even harder with a dual-layer design and a polycarbonate shell. Choose your pick!

Of course, all of these cases are for the Note 20 regular variant. If you have the Ultra, you can check out the cases for the Note 20 Ultra. If you haven’t already, you can buy yours from one of the best deals around for the phone.