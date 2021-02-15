Where to buy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US for February 2021: Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, and More!

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been around for a while now, and as you might expect, a flagship specs list means a premium price tag. The Galaxy Note 20 launched at $999 in the US, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launched at $1,399. But, different retailers want to get your money for this premium device, and that means you can save big, depending on where you go! We’ve rounded up all the best deals for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including hefty trade-in bonuses and ways to save on multiple devices.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US

One of the biggest phones of the year is going to be available through every major carrier and most major retailers across the world. In the US, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at the three biggest carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile), and available unlocked from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy. If you’re interested in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but live in India, you can check our round-up for the region!

Best Unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Deals in the US

If you don’t want to be tied to a particular carrier, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from three major retailers: Amazon, the Samsung Store, and Best Buy. As time goes on, you should see the Note 20 Ultra start to become available at other retailers, too!

Amazon

If you want the most purchasing ease, then Amazon is the way to go. Right now, you can save $200 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with them, and pay for it over 18 months if you have the Prime Rewards Visa. It’s also available for Prime Shipping, and if you want, you can bundle your Note 20 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch Active2 for a little extra savings.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Amazon Looking for the easiest way to buy the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? Look no further than Amazon, with two-day Prime shipping and a financing option for Prime Rewards Visa cardholders. Buy From Amazon

Samsung

Of the unlocked phone options, the Samsung Store has the best deals. You can get up to $550 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone. Also, with Samsung Financing, you can finance the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra over 36 months at 0% APR, giving by far the lowest monthly payments out of all the retailers. It’s a good option if you plan to hold onto the phone for a while!

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Samsung You know what will take the sting of a $1,300 Ultra pricetag? Up to $550 off in trade-in value! Samsung has the best of the trade-in deals around, so if you have a relatively new phone, they're your best bet. Get $550 off at Samsung

Best Buy

If you activate your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Best Buy, you can save big if you activate today. If you want an unlocked phone, you can save $250. The carrier-locked versions of the phone don’t have any sort of discount–not even the usual $50 if you activate today! So, you might as well go with an unlocked Note 20 Ultra if you’re going with Best Buy.

Best Carrier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Deals in the US

If you have a US carrier in mind for your phone, you can get some great Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Some of these deals are even better than the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals, depending on what you’re looking for!

Verizon

Verizon, as usual, has a whole slew of deals you may (or may not) be able to take advantage of, including trade-in credit, gift cards, and more. Here’s the breakdown:

Buy one Note 20 Ultra, get one free with a new line

Get up to $7500 off with trade-in value with a new line, or $440 off otherwise

Enjoy Verizon Stream TV for free

If you’re switching to Verizon, you’ll get the best deals, but there is something there for even current Verizon customers to take advantage of!

Stack up the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals at Verizon Get the full power of Verizon's 5G mmWave network with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and there are a variety of discounts to take advantage of. Expect great coverage and blazing fast speeds when you're in a mmWave 5G area! $43.33 per month at Verizon

AT&T

For AT&T, both new and existing customers can get up to $700 in trade-in value if they pick an Unlimited data plan. Samsung’s trade-in program comes close, but AT&T wins for the best trade-in deal for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra!

No matter where you end up going, after all, we can be sure that you’ll enjoy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We enjoyed the phone in our review, and our long-term camera review also gave the Note 20 Ultra a good score. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra has taken over the reins as Samsung’s top dog, the Note 20 Ultra is still a good flagship option.