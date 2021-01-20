Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Thin Cases – January 2021

Sleek, slim and stylish with no added bulk

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be one of the best Samsung Galaxy phones around! Have you picked yours up yet? Samsung’s high-end flagship offers a lot of perks to those that are able to pay the price of admission. Thankfully, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 looking to take the hearts and minds of Samsung fans, you’ll be seeing a lot of deals on the Note 20 Ultra. But, this is still an investment, and you’ll want to protect it from the normal dings and falls of normal use. Maybe you don’t necessarily need the best protection, but just something to give it a bit of an extra grip in your hands. I don’t really like big, heavy cases, but I also wouldn’t use a phone without one. Some of the Galaxy Note 20 ultra-thin cases shown below will a bit of protection without adding any extra bulk!

Ringke Air-S Case Light as air! Why put a thick case on a thin phone like the Galaxy Note 20? Keep those sleek curves and guard against scratches with this minimalist case from Ringke, which protects without being too bulky. Buy at Amazon

Otterbox Symmetry Case Sleek and fresh Otterbox is synonymous with tough. If you are looking for a case that protects with a hint of style, this is for you. This case is also available in black, clear, and light grey. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Armor Case Slim-line and mighty fine! When it comes to cases, you've probably heard of Spigen. The company has a lot of popular products, but the Liquid Air brings added grip and a beautiful symmetry and uniformity that really appeals to us. Buy at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Prop your phone up anywhere! Being able to prop up your phone while you're out and about is one of the big selling points for this case. Others include raised screen and camera bezels to protect against scratches, and additional grip. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Skyfall case Slim yet protective Instead of a thick case, show off your phone's natural beauty while keeping it protected with this beautiful Caseology Skyfall case, which is available in 3 colors. I've used one before and it's a fantastic case! Buy at Amazon

Ancerr Ultra Thin Slim cover Also slim, also protective If all you want is a super-slim case, look no further. This won't provide you a lot of protection against drops, but your phone will still remain sleek. It's also available in gorgeous Red and Blue colors. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case See-through goodness Another Spigen entry, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers good protection without compromising on the aesthetics of your device. Show off in style with this see-through protective case - without any of the bulk! Buy at Amazon

Samsung Silicone Cover Minimalistic and Grippy! Want a case with some grip that matches the color of your phone perfectly? Look no further than Samsung's official silicone cover, which comes in Black, White and 'Brown', which is actually Pink in color. $30 at Samsung

DBrand Ultra Grip Case Slim and Customizable DBrand is a trusted brand of cases and skins, and they have something most of the competitors don't--the ability to customize your case. DBrand offers a bunch of different colors for your case back, while still keeping your device slim. Starting from $30 at DBrand

TORRAS Freedom Designed Have Torras Prop You Up This Torras case can prop up your phone while providing a simple plastic shell to keep your Note 20 Ultra safe. It also has a three year warranty, so if anything goes wrong you can replace the case for free. Buy from Amazon

Crave Dual Guard Protection Series Crave Some Color These cases have a unique advantage of being very colorful, and sometimes you just want something different looking. The Dual Guard Protection series has six colors available, is nice and slim, and even PowerShare compatible. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS Stash a Couple Cards Wallet cases are so bulky, but you can still grab a thin case that can fit a couple cards in it from Spigen. If you like travelling light, this case will help you do it well enough. Buy from Amazon

Out of the cases above, there should be a Galaxy Note 20 ultra thin case for everyone. Want to still see your Note 20 Ultra’s back design? Definitely grab the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, so you’ll get some protection for your smartphone while making sure it won’t get scratched up. Want something a little bit unique that you can use to prop your phone up? Grab that ESR Metal Kickstand case and use that S Pen without having to hold the phone yourself! If you just want to go with what Samsung has on offer, there’s nothing wrong with going with the Samsung Silicone Cover either. It’s not expensive at all and if you are picking up your Note 20 Ultra from the Samsung Store, you’ll get them together.

There are so many options, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a pretty big and heavy phone. Nobody wants a case adding even more bulk to what is already a really bulky phone!