Best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in December 2020: Samsung, Verizon, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the more prolific launches of this year, despite not being a flagship. Coming in at a cool $700, the Galaxy S20 FE straddles the line between affordability and premium specs and offers access to 5G without needing to pay at least $1k for Samsung’s other flagship lines. Our Galaxy S20 FE review states that this phone “packs the best of the Galaxy S20 into a more affordable package”, and whether you get the 4G or 5G model, you know you are getting quality.

The Galaxy S20 FE shares a lot of the same features as its more expensive siblings including a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Android 10 with One UI 2.5 (and One UI 3.0 down the line), a Snapdragon 865 processor, and up to 256GB of storage. In our iPhone 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comparison, we pitted the two affordable flagships to find out which one is the best, and in terms of screen and battery life, Samsung’s phone wins out.

While $700 is a fair amount less than most Samsung flagships, that’s still a solid chunk of change for most people. Don’t worry though, as we’ve rounded up the best deals including ways to save big by trading in or buying multiple devices. It’s also one of the most fun devices Samsung has launched recently, with lots of different colors for you to pick from! I’m partial to the orange one, myself.

Here are the best deals for the Galaxy S20 FE!

Where to order the Galaxy S20 FE

Right now in the US, you can pick up a Galaxy S20 FE from the typical retailers. If you’re looking for an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE deal, you can pick one up from Amazon, Samsung, or Best Buy. If being locked into a carrier isn’t a concern, you can also head to Verizon or AT&T for big savings.

Best Galaxy S20 FE Deals Unlocked

If you want to grab an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE, you have three solid options: Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung themselves. All of them have their unique specials going on too, so pick the deal that suits you best!

Samsung

If you have a phone to trade in, then you can get the best deal at the Samsung Store! You can get up to $310 off with an eligible trade-in, bringing this colorful smartphone down to just $390.

Galaxy S20 FE at Samsung If you want the best possible deal for an unlocked phone, Samsung will be your best option. You'll be able to save up to $310 on a trade-in! You also can choose to finance the phone over 36 months, and you'll have access to all six of the Galaxy S20 FE colors. From $390 with Trade-in at Samsung

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy doesn’t have too much to offer in terms of discounts. If you activate today, you can save $50 on an unlocked phone. Otherwise, you’re stuck paying full price!

Amazon

As always, Amazon will have the most convenient way of getting the Galaxy S20 FE, with Prime Shipping available. You won’t be able to save right now, but you’ll get your phone before Christmas, which is always great.

Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon Pick up your S20 FE at Amazon, and enjoy the benefits of Prime shipping. If you have an Amazon Prime Rewards card, you can also sign up for an interest-free payment plan. If you don't want any fuss with your new purchase, Amazon is the way to go. Buy at Amazon

Best Galaxy S20 FE Deals in the US

If you don’t mind being locked into a carrier, you can get some great Galaxy S20 FE deals by heading to Verizon or AT&T!

Verizon

As always, Verizon has a whole slew of deals you can try and take advantage of if you’re looking to pick up the Galaxy S20 FE:

Buy one phone, get up to $1,000 off a second with a new line

If switching to Verizon, choose the Unlimited plan to get a $250 Verizon e-Gift Card

Finally, with any purchase, you’ll get 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for free

Head on over to Verizon’s store page to find out which ones you qualify for!

Galaxy S20 FE at Verizon Verizon has all sorts of Galaxy S20 FE deals to take advantage of, depending on what you're looking for. From free goodies to trade-in credit, there is something for everyone. Head on over and see how you can save big! See the Deals at Verizon

AT&T

At AT&T, if you have the right phone and are switching from another carrier, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE completely free. Can’t argue with that! Also, if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at the same time, you’ll save 50% on the Galaxy Buds Live. For some reason, though, AT&T is a bit more limited in their color options than the others, so you’ve been warned!

Galaxy S20 FE at AT&T Have a recent phone to trade-in and ready to make the carrier switch to AT&T? Then you can have the Galaxy S20 FE on the house! Also, you can save $50 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The colors are more limited at AT&T, but if that doesn't concern you, this might just be the carrier for you! Get it Free at AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE makes it to the list of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones to buy in 2020, and for good reason too. It’s a great experience, with just a few caveats. And even with the caveats, they are not deal breakers for most average users, especially considering the fact that they can score the device at a fraction of the flagship price while still getting a close experience. If you are hesitant to pull the trigger, fret not, this is one of the good ones from this year.