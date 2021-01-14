These are the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been announced a bit earlier than usual, but oh boy, it sure looks like these are going to be strong candidates for the best phones of the year—and we’re just 14 days into it. It is a massive improvement coming from last year’s S20 series, which had some top-notch technology like a 108MP camera in the case of the S20 Ultra, but had some rough edges.

The S21 series comes with a lot of generational improvements, keeping most of these features while refining those rougher edges I talked about. The regular Galaxy S21 is no exception, featuring a 120Hz panel, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 888 (and an Exynos 2100 in international markets), all in a relatively small (by today standards) package with a 6.2-inch panel. You probably want a case for your fiery new flagship, though, which is why we’ve compiled a list with some of the best Galaxy S21 cases currently available.

We’ve looked at everything from rugged cases that protect your device at the expense of thickness, to thin and light ones that just add a little bit of extra peace of mind without making it much bulkier, so you can add extra protection to your smartphone for whatever price point you’re most comfortable with. Here’s the cases we recommend for the Galaxy S21!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Silicone Cover The official silicone case You can't go wrong with Samsung's official cases. They're sold in plenty of color choices to compliment your phone's colorway, and they provide basic protection against drops. (They also make the camera bump flush!) $29.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Clear Cover Crystal clear all day Samsung's official clear case is the most barebones one out of Samsung's official lineup of accesories, but it provides strong protection while also not adding that much of a bulk in your pocket. $19.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Rugged Case Plenty of protection Samsung's official rugged case not only comes with protection for all sides and corners of your phone, but you also get two different color options as well as a detachable kickstand. It also manages to look pretty good, even though it's a bit on the bulkier side. $39.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leather Cover The choice of style The Samsung Galaxy S21 official leather cover provides a similar degree of protection to other official cases on our list while also managing to be stylish and feel nice to the touch with a nice leather finish. It's the most expensive one out of our list, but trust us, it's great. $49.99 at Samsung

Caseology Vault S21 Case Full body protection on the cheap This Samsung Galaxy S21 case by Caseology provides a full-body layer of shockproof TPU to protect your device, and comes at pretty cheap compared to most options. View on Amazon

Restoo Clear Case for Galaxy S21 Cheap hard and clear Want a hard case and want to show off your phone's colors? Then the Restoo Clear Case has you covered with a clear, rigid design that's perfectly paired with one of the many gorgeous S21 colors! View on Amazon

Weycolor Silicone Case for Galaxy S21 Soft silicone option The Weycolor Silicone Case is a soft silicone case that provides full coverage for your phone and comes in various color options to help you stand out from the crowd! View on Amazon

Restoo Rugged Case for Galaxy S21 Rugged full protection Restoo is also providing a rugged option for the Galaxy S21, which manages to be slightly see-through while also serving its purpose as an all-terrain case that provides full protection. View on Amazon

ESR Clear Case with Kickstand for Galaxy S21 A cheap, clear case with a kickstand This case from ESR adds a kickstand to the classic clear, transparent case design (also available on a translucent black option) and also manages to be pretty cheap compared to other official options that also have a kickstand. View on Amazon

Our round-up consists of a few options for the best Galaxy S21 cases for everyone and every price point. We went from everything from Samsung’s current officially available options to known third-party case makers such as Caseology and Restoo for the best third party options, as well as other cases we found on Amazon. We made sure to include our best picks for every type of case, from thin and light ones, to softer ones, all the way up to rugged cases that provide more-than-average protection. Since the phone has just been released, very few of these case makers have ratings or purchases, so we had to skip using that metric this time around!