Best Cheap Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21: Here’s what you can get without breaking the bank

Protect your shiny, new Galaxy S21 for under $20!

If you’ve just purchased a shiny, new Samsung Galaxy S21, the last thing you want to do is scratch or damage it. But dropping or spilling something on your precious smartphone is really easy. The best way to protect your new Galaxy S21 is by buying and putting it in a protective case. What’s also great about phone cases is that they won’t just protect your phone, but also make it look even more stylish.

Since the Galaxy S21 launched in January, lots of cases for it have come onto the market. While some Galaxy S21 cases cost an eye-watering amount of money, many are affordable and retail for less than $20. To help you pick one, we’ve ranked the best cheap cases for the Galaxy S21.

Spigen Tough Armor Ultra protection Tough Armor, made from TPU and polycarbonate, provides dual protection against accidental drops and scratches. What’s more, it sports Air Cushion Technology that offers anti-shock protection, raised edges to protect the Galaxy S21’s camera and display, military-grade certification, and a kickstand. Buy at Amazon

Ringke Air Transparent and lightweight Ringke Air is a super-thin, clear TPU-based case that will show off the S21’s beautiful design and provide an extra layer of protection. It offers a micro-dot matrix design that will eradicate annoying rainbow effects on your phone, a lanyard hole, and wireless charging support. Buy at Amazon

Nillkin CamShield Case Protect your camera The CamShield case is designed to protect the Galaxy S21 and its delicate triple cameras, with the main feature being a camera cover that slides open and shut. There’s also an invisible four-cornered airbag that absorbs shocks and drops, a textured back that feels great to touch, and wireless charging support. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Stylish and protective Caseology’s Parallax case provides ample protection and style for the Galaxy S21. It sports a stunning 3D design, raised edges to protect your Galaxy S21’s display, and a dual-layered bumper that offers military-grade protection. You can buy it in a range of stylish colors, including Ash Gray, Indi Pink, Matte Black, and Purple. Buy at Amazon

Denim Pattern Case A unique design Are you a fashion lover? Then check out the Denim Pattern Case from SQMCase. It not only sports a unique denim design but also offers scratch-resistant and shock-proof protection for your Galaxy S21. The case provides accurate cutouts, support for wireless charging, and a lightweight design, too. Buy at Amazon

Abstract Rainbow case Add personality to your S21 The first thing you’ll notice about this case is its striking rainbow design, which will add more style and personality to the Galaxy S21. The case is transparent, thin, lightweight, and flexible in design. It’s not the most robust Galaxy S21 case on the market, but there are raised bezels to protect the display and cameras. Buy at MobileFun

TUCCH Wallet Case Very convenient The TUCCH Wallet Case is a great option if you want to free up space in your bag or pocket. It provides a PU leather design, three card slots, a cash pocket, a magnetic flap, RFID blocking, a TPU inner shell, precise cutouts, and a lifetime warranty. The case is available in a whole bunch of different colors on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

fitBAG sleeve Keep thing simple FitBAG offers a range of faux fur sleeves for the Galaxy S21 with dalmatian, zebra, leopard, snow leopard, giraffe, and tiger prints. On the inside of the sleeve, there’s a microfiber lining that will keep your S21’s display clean at all times. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Lightweight, robust protection Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor is aimed at people who want a durable case that won’t add lots of bulk to their Galaxy S21. Slim and lightweight , it sports an anti-slip matte surface, military-grade protection, and Air Cushion Technology that provides anti-shock protection. Buy at Amazon

After buying a new Galaxy S21, you don’t want to break or scratch it. But what’s great to see is that there’s a wide variety of Galaxy S21 cases on the market, and many of them have price tags under $20. For maximum protection, we’d recommend choosing the Spigen Tough Armor. Meanwhile, the TUCCH wallet case is perfect for people who value practicality. Plus, it comes in lots of colors. However, most people will be happy with the lightweight and transparent design of the Ringke Air.

Samsung Galaxy S21 The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the starting point of the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, along with a decent display and camera setup. Buy from Samsung.com

Either way, buying a Galaxy S21 case is definitely a smart decision because it’ll protect your phone in the long-run. In most regions, Samsung does not ship a phone case in the box, and most of Samsung’s official offerings are quite expensive. Even the Clear Cover from Samsung is a good $20, which although is the cheapest from Samsung, is still a fair bit over what you can get a clear case off from a third-party seller on Amazon. You do pay Samsung for the brand value, but it often is better to get a better case for that price. The choice is yours, and you will do well with the options we have provided above!