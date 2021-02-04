Here are some of the best Galaxy S21 clear cases you can grab right now!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series represents the best spec proposition from Samsung in quite a while. Not only does it continue the line that was established with the Galaxy S20 series and further refines some of its rougher edges, especially with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we were also treated with things such as a price cut of $200. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, in particular, are noteworthy devices because not only do they take cues from their predecessors and the Note lineup, but they also take some of the things the Galaxy S20 FE did right as well. And one aspect that Samsung also publicized a lot is the colors. You probably want to protect your phone, but what if you want to show off that precious colorway? Then check out our list with the best Galaxy S21 clear cases money can buy.

If you’re looking for something that will give you a bit more protection, you should check out my other, more generalized, round-up of the best Galaxy S21 cases. If, on the other hand, you want something that gives you an extra layer of protection while not adding a lot of bulge and still showing your phone’s back design, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Clear Protective Cover For extra protection Samsung's official clear protective cover for the Galaxy S21 is as simple as it gets, but it comes with textured sides for added grip as well for extra protection. $39.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Clear Standing Cover Take a (kick)stand The official Samsung clear standing cover for the Galaxy S21 is just your average phone case with a kickstand: it's clear, provides protection, and allows you to place your phone upright. $34.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Clear Cover Barebones Don't need ribbed sides or a kickstand and just want an extra layer of protection? The official clear cover is as simple as it gets for an official accessory while still providing plenty of protection. $34.99 at Samsung

Spigen Galaxy S21 Clear Case For cheap quality Official accessories are too expensive? We got you. This Spigen clear case is as quality as it gets on the cheap: it's durable, provides protection, and of course, it's clear: what else do you need? View at Amazon

Ringke Galaxy S21 Clear Case As good as it gets Ringke is also a decent option for third-party cases and the Ringke clear case for the Galaxy S21 is no exception to this rule, providing good protection on the cheap. View at Amazon

Coolden Galaxy S21 Clear Case Cheap protection This Coolden Galaxy S21 case is as basic as it gets, but that's not a bad thing here, as it provides drop and scratch protection while also showing off your back design. View at Amazon

ESR Galaxy S21 Clear Case with Kickstand A cheaper kickstand This ESR Galaxy S21 case stands out from the pack of other cases as it features a handy kickstand while still keeping the sleek clear design that allows you to show off your back. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Galaxy S21 Clear Case with TGSP Extra screen protection This Ferilinso Galaxy S21 case comes with extra screen protectors. Not only you can keep your phone looking exactly the way you want it to, but you can also protect the display at no extra cost. View at Amazon

SPIDERCASE Galaxy S21 Clear Case Thin and light Want an option that is thin and light, and don't want to add too much bulk to your device? Well then, this SPIDERCASE clear case might just be what you're looking for. View at Amazon

These are our top picks for the best clear cases for the Galaxy S21. As you can see, we took the 3 official options Samsung gives us, and we also threw in several other third-party options that will be able to do the trick just fine. If you can afford to pay a premium for official accessories, then you really can’t go wrong with Samsung’s official cases, as they’re OEM-blessed and no one knows Samsung phones better than the company that makes them. If you can’t, though, then we recommend you to go with either Spigen or Ringke’s options as they’re reputable case makers with a lot of experience. Other, more unknown case makers also have their advantages, such as ESR, which has a kickstand, and Ferilinso, which adds two screen protectors as a bonus with your case.