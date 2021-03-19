These are the Best Colorful Galaxy S21 Cases: Zizo, Otterbox, Case-Mate & More!

Personalize your Galaxy S21 with these colorful cases!

One of the great things about Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is that it comes in a range of colors, including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Gold, and Phantom Red. But what if your heart is set on the Galaxy S21 as it’s such a great phone, and you genuinely don’t like any of these colors? Or what you should you do if you fall in love with one of these different colors and then get bored of it?

The best way to add more color and style to your Galaxy S21 is by putting it in a protective case. Luckily, there are lots of S21 cases available, and they come in many different colors. At the same time, a case will ensure your phone never gets scratched or damaged. Unfortunately, choosing the right phone case isn’t the most straightforward task because there’s just so much choice out there. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve rounded up the best colorful Galaxy S21 cases.

Samsung Silicone Cover Keep things simple The official Galaxy S21 silicone cover from Samsung is lightweight and feels great to touch. What’s great about this case is that it’ll protect the rear camera, which could get scratched if left exposed. Plus, it comes in bright colors like pink and violet. $29.99 at Samsung

OtterBox Symmetry Series Rugged protection for your Galaxy S21 OtterBox offers a range of rugged phone cases for the Galaxy S21, but the Symmetry Series in Rock Candy Blue is particularly striking and vibrant. It provides a thin design, drop protection, antimicrobial technology, and raised edges to protect the screen and camera. $49.95 at OtterBox

Zizo Bolt Robust and stylish If you want all-around protection for the Galaxy S21, you’ll love the Zizo Bolt. It’s a robust case that offers military-grade protection, a 9H tempered glass screen protector, a kickstand, and a 360-degree rotating belt clip. It comes in standard black, as well as more colorful red and blue options. Buy from Amazon

Zizo Surge Series A purple and glitter masterpiece The Zizo Surge case offers a slim, lightweight purple glitter design; rugged protection against scratching, bumping, and dropping; personalizable buttons; a tight grip; and a perfect fit for the Galaxy S21. Buy from Amazon

Case-Mate Soap Bubble A unique design The Case-Mate Soap Bubble has a unique iridescent swirl design, drop protection of up to ten feet, antimicrobial protection, and anti-scratch protection. It’s a great choice if you want something a little different. Buy from Amazon

Case-Mate Twinkle Shine bright Want to stand out in a crowd? Then look no further than the Case-Mate Twinkle, which boasts a shiny reflective foil design. It also provides drop protection of ten feet, antimicrobial protection, and wireless charging support. Buy from Amazon

Cutebe Clear Crystal Case Perfect for fashionistas Any fashion lovers will adore this case from Cutebe. Available in a range of floral designs, it offers a slim and lightweight polycarbonate design, a hard TPU bumper for robust protection, and yellowing resistance. Buy from Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Slim and lightweight The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a slim, flexible TPU case that offers impact resistance against scratches, bumps, and drops. It also sports raised bezels to protect the screen and camera, and is available in a variety of colorful finishes. Buy from Amazon

Caka Case Thin, and colorful! This gel case, from Caka, is thin, flexible, transparent, and lightweight. It comes in a range of bright and stylish prints, including Blue Purple, Butterfly, Cherry, Rose Gold, Sunflower, and Silver. Other features include a non-slip coating and reinforced corners. Buy from Amazon

If you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars on a high-end Android phone like the Galaxy S21, you’ll no doubt want to protect it from scratches, bumps, drops, and other types of damage. But as you can see, there’s a wide variety of cases available. However, phone cases aren’t just about protecting your precious handset; they’re also a great way to personalize it. You can definitely do that with one of the colorful Galaxy S21 cases we’ve rounded up in this article.

Which should you choose, though? Most people will be happy with a colorful silicone cover from Samsung, and unlike other phone cases from the South Korean tech giant, it’s actually reasonably priced. If you’re willing to spend a bit more money on a phone case, you’ll find many unique and colorful designs from Case-Mate. And for those who want maximum protection for their phone, we’d recommend the OtterBox Symmetry Series or the Zizo Bolt. Either way, there are plenty of great Galaxy S21 cases on the market.