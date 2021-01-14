Best Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus deals: Where to pre-order Samsung’s new affordable flagships

The day’s finally here – it’s time to pre-order the next line of Samsung flagship smartphones! The Samsung Galaxy S21 line may feel like it’s been teased for a while now, but the three new smartphones are revealed and not available for pre-order. We’ve rounded up all the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 deals below!

You may be wondering, though, which Galaxy S21 you should buy. The regular Galaxy S21 model is, of course, the most affordable of the bunch, and still offers some upgrades such as an updated SoC without breaking the bank at $800. The Galaxy S21 Plus, meanwhile, will offer additional upgrades, like a slightly larger screen and a Gorilla Glass back, for $1,000. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the high-end flagship that offers everything you could want from a 2021 flagship, but it has a steeper price tag to match at a whopping $1,200.

If you’re here, then you’re probably opting for one of the less expensive Galaxy S21 phones. But just because they’re less expensive than the S21 Ultra doesn’t mean you can’t save! Check below for some great Galaxy S21 deals and check out our round-up of the Best Galaxy S21 Ultra deals if you want the best that Samsung has to offer!

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals

If you’re looking for an unlocked Galaxy S21, your best bet is grabbing it directly from the Samsung Store. You also have the options of Best Buy and Amazon!

Samsung Store

Did you reserve your Galaxy S21 before pre-order links went live? That’s great because now you’ll get $50 in accessory credit to go with your new S21! That’s far from all, either – pre-ordering your Galaxy S21 before January 28 will net you $100 in pre-order credit on your new smartphone. Finally, you’ll get free GalaxyTag with your purchase and you can save even more if you trade-in a phone!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Get your pre-order in before January 28 to get $100 in pre-order credit on the Galaxy S21! You'll also get a free GalaxyTag with purchase, and if you reserved your pre-order, now's the time to take advantage of those accessory credits! Save at Samsung

Best Buy

Save up to $800 on your pre-order regardless of the carrier with an eligible trade-in, if you activate today. Also, you’ll get $200 in Samsung credit, and a free GalaxyTag, much like the Samsung Store. It’s up to you which retailer you ultimately want to go for!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Save at Best Buy by activating today! With an eligible trade-in, you can save up to $800 on this phone, and you'll also get $200 in Samsung credit. Not to mention the free GalaxyTag! Buy at Best Buy

Carrier Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals

If you don’t mind being locked to a carrier, you can save big! You can go with Verizon to AT&T.

Verizon

Verizon has tons of different Galaxy S21 deals to take advantage of! It all depends on if you’re switching to Verizon or upgrading to a new line, including:

Save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in

Buy a Galaxy S21, get a second free when you add a new line

25% Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors

50% off Verizon charging accessories

Get $100 Verizon Dollars when signing up for a Verizon Visa card, plus $100 credit if you use it to pay your bill

At Verizon, the Galaxy S21 will be $33.33 for 24 months at 0% APR.

Samsung Galaxy S21 As always, Verizon is the king of carrier deals! From trade-in promotions to saving on accessories, you'll be sure to find a promotion or two to take advantage of with them, especially if you're switching from another carrier. View the Deals at Verizon

AT&T

Is your carrier of choice AT&T? Get your Galaxy S21 below! Both new and existing AT&T users can get up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 with an eligible trade-in. That effectively makes the standard model free! Also, you can save 50% on the purchase of the Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of any device (including, of course, the Galaxy S21 line).

Samsung Galaxy S21 If you're part of AT&T, you can grab your S21 here! Save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in, and save 50% on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Save at AT&T

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Deals

Looking for the Galaxy S21 Plus instead of the normal model? You can find it unlocked at the same retailers–the Samsung Store, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Samsung Store

Did you reserve your pre-order for an S21 line phone before they went live? Good move, because now you’ll get $50 in accessory credit to go with your new Galaxy S21 Plus! On top of that, if you pre-order the Galaxy S21 Plus, you’ll get $150 in pre-order credit and a free GalaxyTag. You can also save up to a further $700 by trading in a recent phone!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Get your pre-order in before January 28 to get $150 in pre-order credit on the Galaxy S21 Plus! You'll also get a free GalaxyTag with purchase, and if you reserved your pre-order, now's the time to take advantage of those accessory credits! Save at Samsung

Best Buy

Carrier Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Deals

Don’t want to deal with the hassle of grabbing a Galaxy S21 Plus unlocked and getting it to work with your SIM card? You can grab your Galaxy S21 Plus from Verizon or AT&T.

Verizon

As always, Verizon has tons of different Galaxy S21 Plus deals to take advantage of! It all depends on if you’re switching to Verizon or upgrading to a new line, including:

Switch to Verizon to get a Galaxy S21 Plus for free with eligible trade-in

Otherwise, save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in

Buy a Galaxy S21 Plus, get $1,000 off a second when you add a new line

25% Galaxy S21 Plus cases and screen protectors

50% off Verizon charging accessories

Get $100 Verizon Dollars when signing up for a Verizon Visa card, plus $100 credit if you use it to pay your bill

For the Galaxy S21 Plus, you can pay $41.66 a month for 24 months, or $33.33 a month for 30 months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus From trade-ins bonuses to promotions for switching, Verizon is the king of carrier deals! Depending on what you're going for, there will be some sort of promotion to take advantage of. View the Deals at Verizon

AT&T

Is your carrier of choice AT&T? Get your Galaxy S21 Plus below! Both new and existing AT&T users can get up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 Plus with an eligible trade-in. That's a nice chunk off the price of the S21 Plus! Also, you can save 50% on the purchase of the Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of any device (including, of course, the Galaxy S21 line).

Samsung Galaxy S21 If you're part of AT&T, you can grab your S21 Plus here! Save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in, and save 50% on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Save at AT&T

Will you be grabbing the Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus, or the S21 Ultra? Let us know in the comments! Also, don’t forget to pick up a pair of the new Galaxy Bros Pro!