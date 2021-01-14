Here are the best Galaxy S21 fast chargers you can buy now!

As you probably already know, the Galaxy S21 series has been announced after a hot round of leaks and rumors (as well as teasers from Samsung themselves, because they love going with the hype train). There’s a lot of things that we’ve already said about these phones, such as the fact that they carry the latest flagship specifications as well as Samsung’s best camera technology to date, but Samsung decided to remove the charger from the box starting with these devices, following in Apple’s footsteps after they themselves removed it with the iPhone 12 series. Bummer.

So, yes, you have to buy a separate charger if you don’t already have one. Not all is lost, though, as we’ve compiled a list with some of the best Galaxy S21 fast chargers you can grab right now. From first-party options sold by Samsung to third-party chargers made by accessory manufacturers such as Anker, we have a lot of options on the table for you to check out, taking advantage of the fact that the S21 series supports up to 25W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. Read on to know more!

Samsung 25W USB-C Charger The official charging brick You can't go wrong with Samsung's official charging brick. It supports the full 25W charging speeds that are offered across the board on all Galaxy S21 devices, and it's just like the charger you would get in the box. $34.99 at Samsung

Anker Nano USB-C Charger Anker's compact alternative Anker is a very well reknown brand of third-party chargers, and the Anker Nano retains compatibility with the newest Galaxy S21 smartphones, allowing you to charge them quickly and at a lower price point. View at Amazon

RAVPower USB-C Charger A decent cheap brick Another 2-port alternative that comes at a cheaper price is one of RAVPower's USB-C chargers, which can charge up to 2 devices at 18W speeds. It won't max out the full 25W charging on the S21, but it's good enough! View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Charger 2-port goodness If you want to charge your Galaxy S21 and another device simultaneously, then Anker's PowerPort Atom III will give you what you need, letting you to charge 2 devices at the same time. View at Amazon

Samsung Official 15W Wireless Stand The official fast wireless charger Keeping it up with Samsung's official options across the table, there's their official wireless fast charger, which will charge the S21 with 15W speeds with no cables involved. $79.99 at Samsung

Anker 10W Wireless Charger Slower, but way cheaper Anker's wireless charger can charge your Galaxy S21 up to 10W, which is a tad lower to what you will be able to find with Samsung's official charger, but also comes in way cheaper than the Samsung alternative. View at Amazon

Anker 10W Wireless Stand A cheaper wireless stand This wireless stand from Anker provides the same functionality as the regular, pad-like wireless charging, including the same charging speeds, but it comes in a stand form similar to the official Samsung wireless charger. It's also way cheaper than Samsung's offering, too. View at Amazon

Letscom 10W Wireless Charger Ultra-thin wireless charger This Letscom wireless charger has the fact that it's 'ultra-thin' among its selling points, but it can charge pretty much any wireless charging-compatible device, including the new Galaxy S21 series, at a price that doesn't break the bank. View at Amazon

WJOY USB-C Charger 3 ports + included braided cable This charger from WJOY comes with a lot of options, including the ability to fast charge the new Galaxy S21 series + 2 other devices at the same time with 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It also comes with a braided USB-C cable out of the box. View at Amazon

Our list of the best Galaxy S21 fast chargers consists of official Samsung products mainly because they’re the most likely to charge at full speeds and give you the same experience you would be getting with a charger that comes in the box. However, Samsung’s official accessories also come at a premium compared to third party offerings, so we also threw in a bunch of third party chargers and wireless chargers for you to choose from.

In the case of the charging bricks, all of the ones in the list can fast charge your device in similar times to the official 25W charger, while the wireless chargers are a step down from Samsung’s 15W stand, clocking in at 10W: not much can be done here since we weren’t able to find a wireless charger that could actually charge these phones at their full speed.

If you would rather not buy Samsung’s official 25W charger – which is our top pick for the Galaxy S21 – we highly recommend Anker’s PowerPort Atom III USB-C charger, which will give you the speed you need while being versatile enough to charge more than one device at once! When it comes to wireless charging, you really can’t go wrong with Samsung’s official wireless charging stand!