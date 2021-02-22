These are the best leather Galaxy S21 cases you can buy right now

These are the best leather cases for the Galaxy S21!

So far, the Galaxy S21 has turned out to be one of the most exciting smartphone launches of 2021. It offers a 6.2-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 64-megapixel camera, a stunning design, and many other great features.

If you were to spend $799 on the Galaxy S21, you’d definitely want to protect it with a case. Otherwise, you risk scratching, bumping, and even breaking it. Luckily, there are lots of great cases for the Galaxy S21 available on the market.

Many of the best Galaxy S21 cases are made from leather, which is one of the most robust and premium-looking materials out there. To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the top leather cases for the Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S21 5G Leather Cover The best leather Galaxy S21 case Samsung offers an official leather cover for the Galaxy S21. Available in black or brown, it looks and feels highly premium. What we really like about this case is that it offers protection for the rear camera, which could easily scratch if left exposed. Buy from Samsung

Olixar Wallet Stand Case All-round protection Olixar is well-known for creating quality cases that don’t break the bank, and its wallet stand case is an excellent option for Galaxy S21 users. Made from genuine leather, it offers credit card slots, a stand function, precise cutouts, a magnetic closure, and wireless charging support. Buy from Amazon

OtterBox Strada A robust and stylish leather case OtterBox is famed for creating rugged phone cases, including the Strada series. It sports a high-quality leather design, military-grade protection, a screen cover, credit card slots, and a magnetic closure. Buy from Amazon

FYY Luxury Leather Wallet Case Cheap and cheerful This case, from FYY, is made from high-quality PU leather that feels soft to touch. It has several credit card slots, a cash pouch, a kickstand mode, and a magnetic closure. You can get the case in black or pink on Amazon. Buy from Amazon

Torro Leather Case A hand-crafted leather case Looking for a high quality and premium leather Galaxy S21 case? Look no further than this option from Torro. The handcrafted case is made from genuine cowhide leather and offers a robust TPU frame to keep your phone safe from damage. Other features include three card slots, a cash compartment, a magnetic closure, and a stand function. Buy from Amazon

Mous Limitless 3.0 Stylish and lightweight The Mous Limitless 3.0 in black leather provides a stylish and lightweight design, impact protection, magnetic accessory support, wireless charging compatibility, raised edges to prevent the screen from getting damaged, and more. Buy from Mous

Carson Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case A two-in-one case Made out of full-grain leather, this case has four credit card slots, a magnetic closure, a note section, wireless charging support, a kickstand function, and a removable phone case. You can get it in Burnished Tan, Distressed Antique Coffee, Pebble Black, and Antique Golden Brown. Buy from Amazon

Tech21 Evo Wallet 12-feet drop protection Evo Wallet, from Tech21, sports a high-quality design, a pocket that stores two credit cards, a stand function, drop protection of up to 12 feet, a special formula for reducing microbes, and a clasp to keep the case shut when the phone isn’t in use. Buy from Amazon

Humixx Leather Shockproof Case A shockproof leather case If you want a leather case that provides maximum protection for the Galaxy S21, check out this product from Humixx. It’s a shockproof case comprising a fiber hard PC board, a TPU bumper, and a PU leather finish. Buy from Amazon

While the Galaxy S21 is cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, it’s still a high-end smartphone with an expensive price tag. If you’re willing to shell out nearly $800 on this device, you don’t want to scratch, bump, or break it. Even if you grab a great Galaxy S21 deal, you’re still going to be shelling out a tidy sum!

If you’re a Galaxy S21 user who wants a premium and robust phone case, it’s definitely worth considering one made from leather. But which should you choose? The official Galaxy S21 leather cover from Samsung is the best overall, although it’s not the cheapest option out there. On the other hand, Olixar’s Wallet Stand Case is not only cheaper than Samsung’s offering but also provides all-around protection, credit card slots, a stand function, and more. Meanwhile, the OtterBox Strada is great if you want a rugged leather case for your Galaxy S21.