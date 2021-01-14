These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases currently available!

With the announcement of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is taking its premium flagship series further towards the path they’ve been taking. These phones are, to put it plainly, amazing: the Snapdragon 888 (or the Exynos 2100 that international users will get) will provide peak 2021 performance, the cameras are amazing, and the battery should be able to put up a good fight. The Galaxy S21 Plus is the one most people might go for: it’s a bigger version of the Galaxy S21 while also serving as a middle step down from the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, if you’re getting one, we know that you don’t want to dent or damage your smartphone, which is why we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases you can find right now.

Going from thin and light cases to clear ones all the way up to thicker, full coverage ones and even rugged cases that sacrifice thinness for durability, we have both official options as well as third-party options that are also worth a look. There are options for every Galaxy S21 Plus user looking to grab a case for their smartphone. Read on to know more!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Official Silicone Cover The official silicone case The official silicone case from Samsung, which was also a good option for the S21, is also available for the Galaxy S21 Plus, providing drop protection and keeping your phone stylish while at it. $29.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Official Clear Standing Cover Clear with kickstand The official clear standing cover with Samsung includes a kickstand that allows you to set your phone on a table to watch content easily, and also features a clear design that doesn't hide your device's flair and color. $34.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Official Rugged Case Bulky, but functional Don't mind adding a little bit of bulk to your device? Then you should definitely consider the official rugged case from Samsung, with a textured back and sides as well as an included kickstand. Definitely one of the options most worth considering. $39.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Kvadrat Cover Sturdy and stylish The Kvadrat case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 brings a textile back courtesy of Kvadrat, in a case that is pretty reminiscent of the ones we used to see with the Google Pixel phones back in the day. It also provides the same degree of protection as other cases in this list. $34.99 at Samsung

Caseology Vault Bumper Case for Galaxy S21 Plus All-round, stylish coverage The Caseology Vault Bumper Case, which we've also featured for the Galaxy S21, provides a stylish design and plenty of protection, including an extra lip for protecting against drops, on a budget. View on Amazon

Sucnakp Bumper Case for Galaxy S21 Plus Flexible TPU w/ shock absorption This Sucnakp case provides a very similar design to the previous Caseology case we showcased earlier, but comes in 2 colors, is somewhat cheaper, and comes in two colors---black and blue. View on Amazon

Restoo Clear Case for Galaxy S21 Plus A clear, hard option Restoo's clear case provides a hard plastic shell that is also transparent and allows you to show off your phone's design while keeping it protected. It's also one of the cheapest options in this list. View on Amazon

Restoo Rugged Case for Galaxy S21 Plus Rugged protection on a budget Restoo's rugged case, on the other hand, provides plenty of protection and an unique, clear design that also manages to be as tough as it looks, so your Galaxy S21 Plus stays good as new. View on Amazon

PhuLok Galaxy S21 Plus Case Another tough budget option The PhuLok third-party Galaxy S21 Plus case includes a stylish and rugged design that should protect your phone from almost anything that comes across it. Like other options in this list, it also features a kickstand for viewing content completely handless. View at Amazon

These are our top picks for the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases based on price point and what they offer, going from everything from Samsung’s own, in-house offerings to other third-party options from known accessory makers. Whether you just want something that provides a thin layer of protection so your phone doesn’t get completely ruined with a light drop all the way up to rugged cases that provide additional grip as well as substantial protection against drops and scratches, you can rest assured that you can get the ground going on day one of receiving your Galaxy S21 Plus in your doorstep, slap it on, and carry on forward.

Since the phone has just been released, we had to skip using our usual metric of ratings and reviews since there’s not a lot of them right now. but most of these case makers have raving reviews on their products for other smartphones. The official Clear Standing cover is a great choice if you have a phone with some color, while the Official Rugged Case will provide much-needed protection. We also recommend the Phulok Galaxy S21 Plus case which has a kickstand and also protects your phone!