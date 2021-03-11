These are the Best Cheap Cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus: Spigen, ESR, Caseology, & More!

Protect your Galaxy S21 Plus for under $20!

Back in January, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 range of smartphones. Sitting in the middle of this lineup is the Galaxy S21 Plus, which offers a 6.7-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system, a 4000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and so much more. For many people, the fact that the Galaxy S21 Plus offers a larger display than the regular S21 and a cheaper price tag than the Galaxy S21 Ultra will make it very attractive. If you’ve already purchased the Galaxy S21 Plus or are thinking of getting one, you don’t want to break it or scratch it.

But unfortunately, accidental drops, spills, and bumps do happen. To protect your new phone, you should purchase a case. Phone cases also come in different colors and patterns, allowing you to personalize your S21 Plus. What’s great is that many S21 Plus cases cost less than $20 and are a bargain. In this article, we’ve rounded up the best cheap cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Olixar Leather Wallet Stand Case A practical option If you want to save more space in your bag or pocket, you should check out the Olixar Leather Wallet Stand Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This thin, lightweight leather-style case provides card slots, an internal microfiber lining, stand functionality, a strong plastic frame, and padding. Available in black and brown, it costs $11.49 on MobileFun. Buy at MobileFun

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case Maximum protection The ArmadilloTek Case provides a multi-layer design that can withstand 20 feet drops, an exterior layer of polycarbonate with enhanced thermoplastic, a built-in kickstand, precise cutouts for all ports and buttons, and wireless charging support. You can buy it in black, orange, purple, and red on Amazon from $19. Buy at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Show off your Galaxy S21 Plus! Show off the stunning design on your Galaxy S21 Plus with the ESR Clear Case. It’s a transparent case made from slim, light polymer, and offers shock resistance protection for your S21 Plus. There are also raised edges for screen and camera protection, as well as microdots that ensure the case doesn’t stick to your phone. It retails at $9.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Sit back and watch movies ESR also provides a clear, polymer case that sports a metal kickstand. Perfect for video calls and online streaming, the built-in kickstand can be adjusted up to 60 degrees and feels very sturdy thanks to its stainless steel design. The case offers raised edges to protect your phone’s display and camera, too. You can purchase it for $16.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Case A 3D masterpiece The Caseology Parralax is great if you’re looking for both style and ample protection in an S21 Plus case, offering a unique 3D design, a dual layer bumper that has military-grade protection, raised edges to protect the screen, and a great grip. You can buy it in a range of colors for $16.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter Case Shine bright like a diamond If there’s one thing Spigen is particularly great at, it’s creating stylish and straightforward cases that won’t break the bank. The Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter Case for the Galaxy S21 Plus is made from transparent, flexible TPU infused with glitter and offers reinforced buttons. You can buy it for $12.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case Clad your S21 Plus in armor Spigen’s Tough Armor combines TPU and polycarbonate to provide dual protection against drops, scratches, and everything in between. It also boasts shock resistance, raised edges for protecting your phone’s display and camera, and a built-in kickstand. You can purchase it for $17.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case with camera cover Shield your camera While the cameras on the S21 Plus take stunning photos, they’re also prone to scratches and potential damage if left exposed. This case sports a sliding camera protector that will ensure your precious snapper doesn’t get damaged. It also offers great protection, a firm grip, and wireless charging support. Get it for $14.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case Pretty florals Looking for an S21 Plus case that combines style and protection? Look no further than the Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case, which offers a robust bumper that will protect your phone against scratches, bumps, and drops. It comes in a variety of beautiful floral prints and costs $17.99 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

As you can see, there’s a Galaxy S21 Plus case for all user needs and preferences. If you want maximum protection for your phone, we’d recommend either the Spigen Tough Armor or ArmadilloTek Vanguard. But should you prefer something simple that will offer an extra layer of protection, you’ll be happy with the ESR Clear Case. Meanwhile, the Olixar Leather Wallet Stand Case is great for people who want something more practical.

Whichever case you choose, you’ll be protecting your new Galaxy S21 Plus from scratches, bumps, falls, and everything else that life throws at it. And it’s great that there are lots of affordable options out there.