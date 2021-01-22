These rugged cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus will ensure you don’t crack your new phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series just launched recently and if you’ve pre-ordered one of the new devices, you’re going to probably want to protect your purchase. If the protection of your smartphone is paramount, then we’ve picked out some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus rugged cases that you can get already. Rugged cases aren’t the prettiest, but they get the job done. There isn’t a lot to choose from at the moment, but we’ll be sure to add more as they’re announced!

Samsung Rugged Protective Complete with kickstand This is the official Samsung rugged protective case, and it's military drop tested too. $39.99 at Samsung

Spigen Rugged Armour Spigen's best It's not quite as protective as the rest, but it's a good compromise between looks and protectivity. Buy at Amazon

YOUMAKER Full Body Full body protection With a built-in screen protector, the YOUMAKER full body case protects your phone from all angles. Buy at Amazon

MMY Military Case Complete with kickstand Complete with a kickstand, this case from MMY will protect your phone from some painful drops. Buy at Amazon

ArmadilloTek Vanguard High-end protection With military grade protection, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard will protect your device from nasty falls. Buy at Amazon

Feitenn Rugged Shock proof You'll have to build this one yourself as the case screws onto your phone, but it helps make it sturdy. Buy at Amazon

A rugged case isn’t for everybody, as some people prefer to show off their phone’s design. Cases can be quite ugly, and with the Galaxy S21 series sporting a unique enough design already, it can be hard to come to terms with covering it up. If you don’t mind that though, then you can choose from any of the cases above! Samsung’s very own protective case is the one to go for if you want something official, though there are arguably even more protective cases listed here too. The YOUMAKER full body case has a built in screen protector that sits over the display of your smartphone, while the Feitenn case will need to be screwed together. If you want something not quite as protective as any of those, but still more protective than a simple plastic case, then the Spigen Rugged Armor is the way to go.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup. Pre-order on Samsung.com

If you’re looking for more options, we have collated a list of best cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus as well. And if you want something specific, we got you covered with great options for clear cases as well. And since the device has a flat display, it’s also a good idea to pick up a screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Plus as well, just to be doubly sure.