These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Plus



Congratulations on your new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus! A hefty $1,000 purchase definitely deserves some accessories that offer some protection for your delicate yet very expensive new smartphone. The last thing you’d want is your keyring accidentally scraping the screen of your Galaxy S21 Plus and marring the screen! So, we’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors you can get right now, so you don’t need to risk another second without protection. From tempered glass to privacy protectors to blue light blocking accessories, we have something for nearly everybody on this list!

Make sure you get the right screen protector for your phone! The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are all slightly different sizes, so each set of screen protectors will only work with one model of the Galaxy S21. The recommendations below are for the Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors – we have other guides for the standard Galaxy S21 screen protectors and Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors if you’re buying those phones.

QITAYO Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Protector Protect with UV light QITYAO's screen protector is a little bit unique! You have the protector harden with a UV light that's included in the box, so you'll get tough, superior protection without the hassle of a tempered glass application. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S21 Plus Tempered Glass Screen Protector Protecting the bezel Sometimes, you want to protect the bezel around your phone screen as well. This tempered glass screen protector will give both the screen and bezel some much-needed protection, while still being compatible with phone cases. Buy at Amazon

LELANG Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector Protect your screen and data Worried about your data when you access your smartphone in public places? Grab a screen protector that protects your privacy too! You'll be able to keep your personal information safe with this privacy screen. Buy at Amazon

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector Ultra-Thin Protection Not a fan of tempered glass protectors? Then ESR's Liquid Skin S21 Plus screen protector is the one you'll want to go for. It's easy to apply and provides near-invisible protection against scratches and dings. It feels great, too! Buy at Amazon

Olixar Film Screen Protector For Galaxy S21 Plus Easy To Apply & Invisible An alternative to the ESR screen protector, you can grab the film screen protector from Olixar! This soft screen protector goes on easy and will give you protection that doesn't interfere with your touch screen.. $13 at Olixar

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O Block Blue Light If you're looking for premium protection, you can't go wrong with ZAGG's GlassFusion VisionGuard+. This screen protector blocks blue light without discoloration and is advertised to be unbreakable. It's a bit more expensive, but isn't your phone worth it? $60 at ZAGG

You may be looking at the list and wondering, well, what’s the absolute best Galaxy S21 screen protector to get? Well, in short, it really depends on your lifestyle! Personally, I’m not too fond of the feel of tempered glass, so I like the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector. I have the brand on my phone, and it works wonderfully without catching too many fingerprints! However, the LELANG Privacy Screen Protector is also a great idea, as you never know who might be looking over your shoulder. If you’re commuting with public transportation a lot, there’s a lot of merit in grabbing this protector! Finally, while you may be able to adjust blue light with application and software settings, having an anti-blue light screen protector stops you from having to fiddle with those settings constantly.

It all depends on your preferences, though! Which screen protector are you eyeing for your Galaxy S21 Plus? Let us know in the comments!