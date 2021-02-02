Check out the best Galaxy S21 Plus thin cases you can get for your new phone

Bulky smartphone cases aren’t for everybody. If you’ve purchased one of the new Galaxy S21 series devices already, you’re probably going to be on the hunt for a case for your shiny new smartphone. It’s a beautiful smartphone, though expensive too, and you’ll want to protect it in some way, even if you don’t want to completely plaster over its design. We have all of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, in order to help you choose which to buy!

Spigen Thin Fit Spigen's thin case Spigen is one of the best-known brands in cases, and this is the perfect thin fit for your smartphone. $12.99 at Amazon

Ringke Air Clear and pretty The Ringke Air case is incredibly thin and light, and designed to add as little bulk and weight as possible. $8.99 at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS A case and card holder! The Spigen Slim Armor CS not only protects your smartphone with little-added bulk, but it has a card holder too. $15.99 at Amazon

Nillkin CamShield Case Protect your camera Want something that'll protect your camera while not adding too much bulk? This case might do the trick. $15.99 at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof Matte black Thin and unobtrusive with a matte black finish means that it won't change much of your new phone's feel. $19.97 at Amazon

Caseology Vault Super slim This case from Caseology is super slim, adding only 0.13-inches of thickness to your smartphone. $19.97 at Amazon

All of the cases above will provide basic protection to your new smartphone, without adding a ton of bulk. Some of them will let you show off the Galaxy S21 Plus’ design, while others will put a unique spin on it. Whatever you may want, there’s a case for everybody. Spigen is one of the best names in the business, while Nillkin and Ringke also make great quality cases as well. If you are looking for other options, you can check out our other recommendations on the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases.

We do agree though, the Galaxy S21 Plus is a great phone to hold without a case. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra might reign as the king when it comes to the premium range, thanks to its subtly curved screen edge, the Galaxy S21 Plus retains its own allure with the typical glass sandwich design and a growingly-rare flat display. But accidents do happen, and they rarely come with prior notice. A case might look like a burden, but these thin cases are as minimal as you can get while still retaining some semblance of protection. You can opt for skins too, but they only offer scratch protection and not drop protection, as the metallic railing of the device remains exposed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup. Buy from Samsung.com

Which of these Galaxy S21 thin case did you choose from? Did you have any other options that are worth the look and money?