These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus Wallet Cases: Samsung, Olixar, Araree, & More!

Get all-round protection for your Galaxy S21 Plus!

For many people, the Galaxy S21 Plus will be the perfect high-end Android smartphone. It’s larger than the standard Galaxy S21 and cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, making it very appealing. The Galaxy S21 Plus offers everything you’d expect in a high-end Android smartphone, including a large 6.7-inch display, a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a huge 64-megapixel primary camera, a stunning design, and so much more.

If you’re planning to spend $999 on the Galaxy S21 Plus, you’ll undoubtedly want to protect it from scratches, bumps, drops, and other damage. To do this, you should keep your brand new phone in a protective case. There are lots of Galaxy S21 Plus cases on the market, and many of them are wallet-style cases. A wallet case will protect all sides of your phone while allowing you to store several credit cards and some cash. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Plus wallet cases.

Samsung LED Wallet Cover The official wallet case Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Plus LED Wallet Cover sports an antimicrobial coating, touch controls for answering or declining calls when the case is closed, personalizable icons, LED notifications, and a credit card slot. You can get it in black, pink, violet, and gray. Buy from Samsung

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case Slim and lightweight This wallet case, from Olixar, sports a slim and lightweight faux leather design, credit card slots, a magnetic closure, all-round protection, a built-in stand function, as well as wireless charging support. Buy from MobileFun

Olixar Soft Silicone Wallet Case A soft silicone design Olixar also offers a Galaxy S21 Plus wallet case made from soft silicone. It has a lightweight and slim design, an inner microfibre layer to keep your screen clean, a credit card slot, a stand function, a magnetic closure, and wireless charging support. Buy from MobileFun

Araree Mustang Diary Case All-round protection The Araree Mustang Diary Case, made from synthetic leather, provides a lightweight and slim design, three credit card slots, two cash pockets, all-round protection, and wireless charging support. Buy from MobileFun

Ghostek Exec 4 Military-grade protection The Ghostek Exec 4 wallet case offers military-grade protection for the Galaxy S21 Plus, a robust hybrid design, raised edges to protect your screen, slots for storing credit cards and cash, and wireless charging support. Buy from MobileFun

Newseego Wallet Case Shine bright It provides a stylish PU leather design with a glittery finish, nine credit card slots, a wrist strap, a magnetic closure, a detachable shockproof phone case, a built-in stand function, and precise cutouts. Buy from Amazon

OCASE Wallet Case A combination of PU leather and TPU Comprising high-quality PU soft leather and a TPU interior case, it has three credit card slots, a cash pocket, a built-in kickstand function, a magnetic closure, precise cutouts, and a RFID blocker. Buy from Amazon

DUEDUE Wallet Cover A robust option This case is made from robust TPU rubber and a solid PC cover, offering protection against scratches, drops, and shocks. What sets this case apart is its discrete credit card slot, which can store two credit cards or cash. Buy from Amazon

Petocase Wallet Case A stylish design Are you a fashionista? Then you’ll love this wallet case, which offers a stunning rose gold floral pattern. You also get credit card slots, a cash pocket, a wrist strap, a built-in stand function, and precise cutouts. Buy from Amazon

If you’ve just bought a Galaxy S21 Plus or are thinking of getting one, the last thing you’ll want to do is damage a $999 phone. Therefore, you should definitely think about purchasing a protective case.

Wallet cases, in particular, are great because they offer all-around protection for your phone. At the same time, they’ll allow you to save room in your pocket or bag because you won’t need to carry a dedicated wallet or purse around with you.

But which wallet case should you choose? Overall, our favorite option is the Samsung LED Wallet Cover as it offers a premium design, a credit card slot, and lots of other excellent features. However, if you want a cheaper option that doesn’t compromise on quality, we’d recommend either the Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case or the Olixar Soft Silicone Wallet Case. Either way, there are plenty of great Galaxy S21 Plus cases out there.