Protect your phone with one of these best Galaxy S21 rugged cases

These tough and rugged cases will keep your Galaxy S21 safe from knocks and drops



Smartphones today feature designs that promise to withstand the perils of everyday use. But just because their materials are more durable doesn’t make them indestructible. They’re still susceptible to cracks, bumps, and bruises. That’s why finding the right case is so important. Even better, opting for a rugged case will provide your new Galaxy S21 with extra protection if you’re known to drop your device every now and again. Or every day if you’re like me. We’ve rounded up the best rugged Galaxy S21 cases to keep your device protected in 2021.

Samsung Rugged Protective If rugged protection is what you’re after, Samsung has you covered. The company’s Rugged Protective case was drop-tested to military-grade standards and also features a kickstand that can sit at two comfortable viewing angles. So, it’s both rugged and functional. See at Samsung

Samsung Leather Cover Leather is durable and fashionable, so it warrants an inclusion on our list. It may not offer the same Superman-esque protection of cases made of plastic or rubber, but leather can take a beating without skipping a beat. See at Samsung

Caseology Parallax Case With a dual layered bumper and eye-popping texture, Caseology’s Parallax Case is bold and stylish. The texture makes the case easier to hold, and it comes in a variety of colors to perfectly accent the Galaxy S21’s design. See at Amazon

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case Featuring a polycarbonate outer layer and enhanced Thermoplastic, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard case will keep your Galaxy S21 safe from drops, knocks, and other everyday dangers. There’s also a kickstand, adding convenience when all you want to do is watch a good video. See at Amazon

Otterbox Symmetry Case I don’t know if you’ve ever handled an Otterbox case, but if you haven’t, they’re virtually indestructible. The Symmetry Case not only protects against drops, but bacteria, too, with a silver-based antimicrobial additive that aims to inhibit microbial growth on the case’s exterior. See at Otterbox

Rebex Rugged Case The Rebex Rugged Case is the type of case I’d see in my mind when the word “rugged” comes up. It features a dual-layer design and, best of all, a magnetic ring holder, so it’ll work perfectly with other accessories like a magnetic mount for your car. See at Amazon

Zagg Havana Case You’d need Hulk strength to put a dent in Zagg’s Havana Case, and even then it will still keep the Galaxy S21 protected from harm. Lightweight, stylish, and outfitted with a RepelFlex antimicrobial coating, the Havana Case will make sure your device stays pristine and clean. See at Zagg

Restoo Anti-Slip Hard Armor Case What we like about the Restoo Anti-Slip Hard Armor Case is its transparent back, which allows the Galaxy S21’s gorgeous design to shine through. It features corner bumpers, shock absorption, and an anti-slip textured back, so you can hold on to your device with a firm grip. See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Equipped with air cushion technology for extra shock absorption, the Spigen Rugged Armor will keep your Galaxy S21 safe but also looking good. The case also features a convenient raised lip, so your screen will be protected when you place the device face down on a flat surface. See at Amazon

There are a variety of ways to keep your Galaxy S21 protected, and you can’t go wrong with the choices listed above. It’s about finding the right balance of function and design that works best for your style. Some people just want something that’s strong to keep their phone safe in a hazardous workplace. Others want their case to have some color to match their personality.

If you live an adventurous life where you’re often outdoors, or you work on construction sites, then the Spigen Rugged Armor is a great option. If you simply want the most protection possible, but still want some of the Galaxy S21’s style to shine through, try the Restoo Anti-Slip Hard Armor Case. Of course, Samsung’s Rugged Protective case is the best official case you can buy and is designed to withstand anything. Either way, the rugged cases in this lineup will keep your phone looking pristine, even after a couple of tumbles to the ground.