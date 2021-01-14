The best Galaxy S21 screen protectors from Olixar, Amazon, and more!

So, you picked up the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung’s newest flagship device. That’s great! Now, it’s time to make sure your expensive new purchase remains in pristine condition. Whether or not you need a case is up to your phone habits, but you can prevent scratches and blemishes by picking up one of the Galaxy S21 screen protectors below. You never know when a stray key may touch your screen! We rounded up some of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors so that you can make sure your smartphone stays in mint condition.

Make sure you get the right screen protector for your phone! The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are all slightly different sizes, so each set of screen protectors will only work with one model of the Galaxy S21. The recommendations below are for the standard Galaxy S21 screen protectors – we have other guides for Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors and Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors if you’re buying those phones.

QHOHQ Tempered Glass Screen Protector Classic Tempered Protection Sometimes the classic tempered glass screen protector is all you need. QHOHQ's three-pack of screen protectors are meant to go on bubble-free and are water-resistant while offering no troubles with the Galaxy S21's touch screen. Buy at Amazon

Privacy Screen Protector and Camera Film Protect Your Screen and Data Want to make sure your data is protected in a public setting? A privacy screen protector is a smart idea. This screen protector will not only protect your screen from scratches and dings, but it will also make it difficult for others to read what's on your screen! Buy at Amazon

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector Easy Installation, Smooth Protection If you're not a fan of tempered glass, a film screen will also work great! Film screens offer less protection overall, but also generally look and feel better than tempered glass. Buy at Amazon

GBBC Tempered Glass Screen Protector Protect The Bezel Do you want the bezel around your phone? This tempered glass screen protector will also wrap around your phone's bezel. Buy at Amazon

Olixar Anti-Blue Light Film Screen Protector Block Blue Light Blue light can really affect your ability to sleep! Block the troublesome blue light from your phone with Olixar's anti-blue light screen protector, and sleep better at night. $13 at Olixar

Olixar Film Screen Protector for Galaxy S21 Easy Application, Simple Protection Another film protector option, Olixar's film screen protectors will give your Galaxy S21 screen invisible protection against light screens and damage. $13 at Olixar

You have our favorite recommendations, but you may be wondering what the best of the best is. I personally like film screen protectors over tempered glass, as the feel is better, and I don’t need too much protection for my screen. I’ve used ESR in the past, so I know the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector is going to be good. The camera protection is just a bonus! Also, anything that prevents blue-light from shining through at night is a good thing, so Olixar’s Anti-Blue screen protectors are worth the look. Granted, you can also block blue light with software or phone settings, but if you want to always block blue light and are not using your device to watch videos, a screen protector like this can be the least hassle to mess with.

When it comes to Galaxy S21 screen protectors, though, what you’ll want will depend mostly on how much abuse your phone will go through! So make sure to pick the best product for the job and stay tuned as we’ll be updating this post regularly with more options as they become available!