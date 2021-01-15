Best styluses for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has just launched, and the trio of new smartphones are packed full of useful features. The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs the most goodies, and one feature that it packs is S-Pen support – the first S series from Samsung to support it. With reports of the Note series potentially axed, it makes sense that Samsung may be bringing stylus support to the S series. If you’re going to be picking up a stylus, we’ve got a handy guide for you to help you choose! The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports every single past Note stylus, so there are a lot of options to choose from, as well as several Wacom-compatible third-party styluses! Here’s a roundup of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra styluses!

S-Pen for Galaxy S21 Ultra The new S-Pen for the S21 Ultra It's very similar in terms of specs and features to the S-Pen found in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but this is a new slightly thicker S-Pen designed for the S21 Ultra and designed to be stored separately, vs slim enough to fit into the phone like with the Note 20 Ultra. See at Samsung!

Samsung Official S-Pen + Case Store your S-Pen in style The S-Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is great but doesn't attach to the phone so unless you want an S-Pen that roams in your bag, you'll want a case that can store it. The official case from Samsung does just this, and is the best way to keep your S-Pen with your phone. See at Samsung!

Official Note20 S-Pen (Copper) The most recent Note S-Pen If you want the most recent S-Pen that Samsung launched inside a Galaxy Note, you can grab last year's S-Pen which has 9ms latency and a slim, sleek design that is easy to carry (but also lose). It's available in Copper so it complements whichever color phone you buy! Buy at Samsung

Official Note10 S-Pen Official Note10 S-Pen Want the official Note10 S-Pen without any flourish, in plain black? This will do the job, for sure. Buy at Samsung

Official Note10 S-Pen (Red) Red! Want just the official S-Pen that Samsung launched for the Note 10, but in red? It's literally the same thing! Buy at Amazon

Official Note10 S-Pen (Pink) Pink! Want just the official S-Pen that Samsung launched for the Note 10, but in pink? It's literally the same thing! Buy at Amazon

Official Note10 S-Pen (Blue) Blue! Want just the official S-Pen that Samsung launched for the Note 10, but in blue? It's literally the same thing! Buy at Amazon

Official Note10 S-Pen (White) White! Want just the official S-Pen that Samsung launched for the Note 10, but in white? It's literally the same thing! Buy at Samsung

UPO Unofficial S-Pen Unofficial and more affordable! If you find the asking price for an official S-Pen a bit steep, you're not alone. You can pick up an unofficial one for less! Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports an S-Pen, but the regular one that Samsung offers doesn’t support Bluetooth for air gestures. Fortunately, any past S-Pen will work, and any stylus that works with a Wacom tablet will as well! There’s a wide variety of colors available, and you can check them all out above based on personal preference. If you intend on using an S-Pen a lot, then the case and S-Pen combination is definitely checking out. If you’re not too worried about carrying one loose or don’t think you’ll be using it a lot, then buying one on its own might be worth it.