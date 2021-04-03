Best Cheap Cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra: Olixar, Spigen, and more!

Protect your Galaxy S21 Ultra on a budget!

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship Android smartphone, offering a gigantic 6.8-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 5000mAh battery, a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108-megapixel primary camera, a premium glass and aluminum design, and lots more.

For anyone who wants the best Android smartphone currently on the market, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is hard to beat as it offers so many amazing features. But considering that the handset is made mostly from glass, it’s fragile and could easily get damaged when left out of a protective case.

If you’ve just bought a Galaxy S21 Ultra or are thinking of getting one, you’ll definitely want to put it in a case. This will protect it against scratches, bumps, and other types of damage. And because cases come in all colors, patterns, and shapes, they’ll enable you to personalize your brand new Galaxy S21 Ultra. To help you choose one, we’ve rounded up the best cheap cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Wouier Hybrid Armor Case Maximum protection Designed to provide maximum protection, the Hybrid Armor sports a silicone inner layer that’ll protect your Galaxy S21 Ultra from shocks and drops. There’s also an outer layer of polycarbonate, a kickstand, and precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. You can buy it in black, red, blue and other colors. Buy at Amazon

DagoRoo Armor Case Shockproof protection Made from TPU silicone and polycarbonate, the DagoRoo Armor is highly durable and offers robust protection for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It sports a four-corner anti-drop bumper, a ring buckle for a secure grip, raised edges to protect the screen and camera, and a magnetic patch. Buy at Amazon

Kowauri Wallet Case Save space in your bag or pocket This wallet case from Kowauri, made out of high-quality PU leather, offers three card slots, a cash pocket, kickstand functionality, precise cutouts for all buttons and ports, a magnetic closure, and wireless charger support. You can get it in black, khaki, red, and more colors. Buy at Amazon

Olixar Ultra-Thin Case Keep things simple If you don’t want to cover up the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s stunning design with a bulky case, you should check out Olixar’s Ultra-Thin case. It’s a transparent, gel-based case that will show off your Galaxy S21’s original color and offer an extra layer of protection. There’s a raised bezel to protect the display and precise cutouts, too. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case A streaming-friendly case Spigen is well-known for making high-quality cases, and the Ultra-Hybrid S is no exception. It’s a transparent case made of a strong TPU material and a polycarbonate panel. Another great thing about this case is that it provides a built-in kickstand, which is perfect for video conferencing and streaming. Buy at Amazon

Zizo Revolve Series Thin Ring Case Never drop your S21 Ultra The Zizo Revolve sports a compact, lightweight design that offers protection from scratches, bumps, and everything else life throws at your Galaxy S21 Ultra. What’s more, it features a ring that provides a secure grip and works as a kickstand. You can buy it in rose or black. Buy at Amazon

Hekodonk Bling Clear Case Sleek and stylish This clear silicon case is the right blend of being affordable, providing protection, and adding a small bit of style to your Galaxy S21 Ultra with its sparkling appearance. It also has reinforced corners and cutouts for all ports and the camera. Buy at Amazon

Olixar Soft Silicone Case A soft and light touch Slim and lightweight in design, Olixar’s Soft Silicone Case provides ample protection for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It sports a non-slip coating, a raised bezel to protect the screen, and precise cutouts. You can get it in black, blue, pink, and green. Buy at Amazon

Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case A robust bumper Olixar also offers a great bumper case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it's called NovaShield. The case features a dual-layered shock-proof design, a robust bumper, precise cutouts for all ports, easy-to-use buttons, and wireless charging support. Buy at Amazon

Should you be willing to splash out $1,199 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you’ll no doubt want to protect your hefty investment. But there are luckily loads of cases available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and many of them won’t break the bank.

So which should you choose? Most people will be happy with a simple option like the Olixar Ultra-Thin or the Olixar Soft Silicone. However, for maximum protection, we’d recommend the Wouier Hybrid Armor. Meanwhile, the Kowauri Wallet Case will be great if you want to save room in your bag or pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Buy from Samsung

If you’re looking for even more options, and budget is not a constraint, then we have even more options listed on our Best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases roundup. That roundup takes some more liberty with the pricing and includes some official options from Samsung as well.