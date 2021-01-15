Best Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear case to buy in 2021 for your new phone!

If you’ve pre-ordered a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you’re probably going to want to protect it. One of the best ways to go about doing so is by picking up a rather bulky case, though that comes at the cost of hiding the beautiful design of your new smartphone. If you’re willing to compromise on protection in order to show off your new device, then you can’t go wrong by picking up a clear case instead. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has just come out, but there are already some options for Galaxy S21 Ultra clear cases that you can pick up!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Spigen's best This is a clear case from one of the best in the business - Spigen. It's completely clear and offers a lot of protection. $14 at Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid Enhanced protection This is a clear case from one of the best in the business - Spigen. It's not quite as clear, though it offers more protection. $16 at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Slim and light protection This is a clear case from ESR that'll protect your smartphone from everyday bumps. $10 at Amazon

Restoo Hard Case Slim and light protection This is a pretty basic cheap and clear case from Restoo that protects your phone. $11 at Amazon

ATRAING Clear Case Slim and light protection This case from ATRAING is cheap and clear, and it's anti-yellowing to prevent discoloration. $14 at Amazon

Ringke Frost Matte Case Frosted Matte finish This case from Ringke comes with a Frosted Matte finish, giving your phone a unique spin. $11 at Amazon

If you’re going for a nice clear case to show off your smartphone’s design, then any of the above will do the job for the most part. Some are cheaper than others, while some are more protective than others. The bulkier the better for protection, so it’s up to you to decide which is the best for you. If you have Samsung store credits, you should definitely pick one up directly from Samsung, since those cases offer guaranteed compatibility with the phone with the tightest tolerance. These first-party cases are made by Samsung for the Galaxy S21 Ultra specifically, so there’s no way you can go wrong with them. But, admittedly, they are a bit expensive, and the options on Amazon are surprisingly cheaper. You can get options from Spigen and Ringke, both of whom are reputable by this point for their offerings across a variety of devices. The Spigen cases are the ones that we have personally used on a lot of different phones over the years, so we can attest to their quality. The Ringke case has a quite unique frosted matte finish, giving your phone a different spin with its look and finish. The other options are decent too, so pick one that suits your needs and budget!