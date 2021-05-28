The Best Leather Cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra: Arae, OCase, Otterbox, and more!

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual this year, its newest devices under its successful Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra leads the trio on several frontiers, including size, features, and price. It’s no surprise that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can get today.

If you’ve just grabbed a unit or plan to get one soon, you probably need to protect your new pricey gadget with a robust case. Besides, given its weight, you probably shouldn’t risk holding the phone barebones. A Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case provides a little bit of guarantee that your new power device stays in shape if it drops. If you want a unit, there are plenty of Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases on the market right now. Leather cases are robust, flexible, and ensure maximum protection. But if leather cases are not your forte, you can go for the best Galaxy S21 Ultra clear cases instead. Here is our roundup of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Official Leather Cover Official S21 Ultra leather case This leather case is made by Samsung. As such, it's very suitable for your Galaxy S21 Ultra in all aspects. You can't go wrong with this. It ships in black and orange for an executive look. Buy at Samsung.com

Kqimi Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case Slim, light, and affordable The Kqimi-made leather case is cheap, offers robust protection, and is a comfortable fit. This is an excellent cover if you're into slim cases but still need your pricey device safe. Buy at Amazon

Tendlin Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case Great novel finish Tendlin's leather case sports a mixture of wood, leather, and TPU rubber. This is an excellent option for those seeking novelty both in terms of the general look and quality. Buy at Amazon

FYY Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case A versatile leather case An excellent choice if you're looking for a leather folio case. Besides protection, you also get three card slots for storing your personal cards. The integrated magnetic clasp ensures the cover is firmly held. Buy at Amazon

OCASE Galaxy S21 Ultra Wallet Case Multipurpose affordable leather case Excels for its premium PU soft leather, magnetic clasp, and build. It's a multipurpose case with three card slots, and a wallet slot. A kickstand is integrated for hands-free viewing. Buy at Amazon

OtterBox Strada Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Slim and light OtterBox's Strada series leather folio case is slim yet provides all-around protection when the budget is out of the question. It's pocket-friendly and sports a magnetic clasp for a firm and easy grip. Buy at Amazon

CloudValley Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case Easy S-Pen carriage The CloudValley made leather case is portable, with a premium soft and slim leather build. Features a TPU bumper on the inside and has an S Pen slot on the rear. Buy at Amazon

Arae Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case Affordable and multi-purpose This is a premium leather case from Arae offering four card slots, an integrated kickstand, and soft internal TPU skin for protection. It has a handy wrist wrap included. Buy at Amazon

RANYOK Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case Most versatile and affordable Ranyok's case is crafted from premium PU leather and does more to protect your device. It sports a magnetic clasp, and a zipper. A total of five card slots and a nifty kickstand are also included. Buy at Amazon

To give your brand new Galaxy S21 Ultra maximum protection, you need a sturdy cover that guarantees protection. This is the primary intent for getting a smartphone case which any of the mentioned Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases delivers. But keep in mind that the robustness of one Galaxy S21 leather case can’t be similar to another from a different vendor. Some offer additional features like a kickstand for a hands-free experience while binge-watching videos. Some also give you several card slots to store your credit cards, driver’s license, and business cards.

Heck, you can even get a case for storage of your Galaxy S21 S-Pen. Pricing also varies. Samsung has an official Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case that, without a doubt, offers a tight fit but relatively expensive compared to third-party options. Third-party options are versatile, offering more than just protection, and can be very affordable. Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case is our top choice and you can’t wrong with it. Arae’s Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case is a great option if you’re on a tight budget and seek something that is more versatile. The bottom line is, choose a case that fits the bill and takes care of all your needs. Please note that all of these cases only work with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. We’ve also rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Plus thin cases if you own this specific device.