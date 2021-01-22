Protect your brand new Galaxy S21 Ultra with these durable rugged cases

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and if you’re planning on getting one, you surely don’t want to drop yours. At a starting price of $1,200, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most expensive phones from Samsung so far. And while its glass-sandwich design may look pretty, it’s definitely not durable enough to survive a drop or five. So, in order to protect your $1,200 investment, we’d recommend slapping on one of the following Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged cases on your phone.

Samsung Rugged Protective Cover Best overall The Samsung Rugged Protective Cover is the best rugged case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra as it offers great protection at a relatively affordable price. The case has been drop-tested to military-grade standards, which means that your device will survive even after you drop it from a height of 1.5m. But while that definitely is reassuring, the case also features a textured rim around the edges to ensure that you don't drop it in the first place. Additionally, the case has two kickstands on the back to help you prop up your device whenever you want to stream some movies on it. $39.99 at Samsung

Ringke Onyx Best budget pick If you don't want to spend an additional $40 on a protective case for your $1,200 phone, then the Ringke Onyx TPU case is the best option for you. While the soft shell case doesn't provide the same level of protection as some of the alternatives mentioned here, it's enough to protect your phone from the occasional drop. The case features grippy sides to prevent any drops in the first place, it has a raised lip around all edges and the camera module to protect them from the full force of the drop, and it has tiny feet on the back panel to prevent the camera module from touching any surface and picking up scratches. $10.00 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor As slim as it gets The Spigen Rugged Armor case is a great pick for those of you who don't want to add too much bulk to your phone with a heavily ruggedized case. The soft TPU case has a raised lip around the screen and the camera module to protect them while the phone is kept on a surface, and it even has reinforced sides to prevent any damage when dropped. The slim form factor and affordable price tag makes the Spigen Rugged Armor case my top pick. Spigen also has a great reputation, so you are getting a lot of value here. $12.99 at Amazon

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case Cheap yet reliable If you're on the lookout for a $20 case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra that offers the best protection from drops, then the ArmadilloTek Vanguard case is the one for you. At just $18.98, the case offers a ruggedized back panel with reinforced edges to protect your device from drops, a protective front frame to protect the display from scratches, and a kickstand on the back. Much like the official rugged case from Samsung, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard also offers military-grade drop protection for your device. $18.98 at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Ultimate protection The Urban Armor Gear Monarch case offers a multi-layer design with a soft impact-resistant core and a protective outer shell that can help your device withstand all kinds of abuse. The precision-engineered case offers a snug fit, tactile buttons, and MIL-STD 810G X2 rating for drop resistance. While it may seem a bit expensive, $60 is a small price to pay to protect your $1200 phone, and we recommend shelling out now to avoid the pain of a cracked phone. $59.95 at Amazon

Otterbox Defender Pro Case The gold standard The Defender Series Pro is the toughest case that renowned ruggedized case manufacturer Otterbox has on offer. It has an outer polycarbonate shell to protect your phone from impacts, a synthetic rubber slipcover to cushion your device, and it comes with a polycarbonate holster to help you easily clip it to your belt. It also has a port cover to prevent dust and lint from getting into your device's USB Type-C port, an antimicrobial coating to block the growth of common bacteria on the case, and a MIL-STD 810G X4 rating. $64.95 at Otterbox

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged cases. These cases will not only protect your device from drops, allowing you to use it without any worries, but they’ll also ensure that it doesn’t pick up any micro-scratches on the glass back. As you can see, we have made a point to include cases in all price points so you can choose one that fits your budget. We have also considered different design choices, so you can find at least one case that suits your liking. The last thing you want to do is buy a beautiful phone and slap an ugly case on it.

If you’re still confused about which case to pick, I would recommend going with the Spigen Rugged Armor case because it offers a perfect blend of ample protection and minimal design. It’s also comparatively slimmer than the other rugged cases on this list. That’s kinda crucial for people with small hands, as the Galaxy S21 Ultra is already a big phone and a bulky case will end up making it unmanageable. That being said, if you want the best protection, you should go with the Samsung Rugged Protective Cover, as it offers the best protection and it can handle the occasional drop with relative ease.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Pre-order on Samsung.com

So, which of the aforementioned cases do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, if there’s a good case we missed out on, drop a link in the comment so that we can add it to our list and help other Galaxy S21 Ultra users out there.