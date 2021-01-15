These are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors you can get!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra elevated once again the bar of what a Samsung phone can do. It fixed many of the flaws that existed with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, its direct predecessor while following in its footsteps and borrowing some elements from Samsung’s other flagship, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. It is really an amazing smartphone that you should definitely have in mind if you’re in the market for a premium phone: 108MP camera, a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100, a 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of RAM. So sure, all of these specs sound great, right? Well, they also come at a pretty penny, and if you clicked on this article, you probably want to get it protected. In this article, we’re going to hook you up with some of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors.

We’re dealing with a curved display here, so we have everything from plastic protectors to “dome glass” tempered glass ones. Keep that beautiful 120Hz WQHD display protected with the options we have right here. From renowned manufacturers such as Zagg to cheaper ones on Amazon, we have options for everyone.

Zagg GlassFusion+ for Galaxy S21 Ultra Premium Protection This isn't Zagg's most expensive, but it should be the better option for everyone. It comes with what the company calls hybrid glass, which is drop and shatter-resistant, so the screen below should do well. $39.99 at Zagg

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector Galaxy S21 Ultra A simple polymer film Looking for something that will just do the job, and don't mind scratches and scuffs all that much? ESR's option might be yours, and it comes with 3 films in case one doesn't work well enough or you misapply. $12 at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector Galaxy S21 Ultra Premium-Quality Glass Coming in at a prettier penny comes Whitestone's Dome Glass option, that provides a curved tempered glass protector. It cures with UV light, and it's also able to protect your phone's precious screen. $80 at Amazon

MAXVITAVELA Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector Protect those messages Don't want people peeking at your private conversations while you're using your phone? This might be just what you need. Not only it protects your phone, it also makes it harder to see from an extreme angle, granting you some privacy. $13 at Amazon

LELANG Tempered Glass Screen Protector Affordable protection This LELANG kit of tempered glass screen protectors should be able to keep your S21 Ultra well protected against most drops, scuffs, and overall scratches and damage, while also keeping costs down. It also comes with an extra camera protector. $16 at Amazon

amFilm Plastic Screen Protector S21 Ultra Plastic protector for the masses This is another option worth considering if you don't mind having a plastic protector that can scratch and scuff easily. Underneath, though, your screen will remain fully protected, so if you want something that does the job, this is the option to get. View at Amazon

These were our picks for the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors you can get right now. As I mentioned before, we’re dealing with a curved display here, so it can be trickier to get tempered glass protectors installed, and the few that do exist on the cheaper side are either not completely glass or do not provide enough protection. Thus, I recommend getting a plastic screen protector from brands such as ESR and amFilm: while they can be trickier to install than tempered glass ones and are way easier to scratch, they will also do the job of protecting your smartphone’s display. If you have a bit more money, I’d recommend you to go with more premium options such as Zagg and Whitestone’s Dome Glass, which are tempered glass or hybrid protectors that should work properly.

I’ve also thrown in a few tempered glass options for the cheap. While they won’t be as good as the other options I listed, they should at least be able to take the hits instead of your phone’s display—which is what a screen protector is meant to do, after all.