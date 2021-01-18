These are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra thin cases: slim and protective!

Bulky smartphone cases aren’t for everybody. If you’ve purchased one of the new Galaxy S21 series devices already, you’re probably going to be on the hunt for a case for your shiny new smartphone. It’s a beautiful smartphone, though expensive too, and you’ll want to protect it in some way, even if you don’t want to completely plaster over its design. We have all of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, in order to help you choose which to buy!

ESR Clear Case Slim and light protection This is a clear case from ESR that'll protect your smartphone from everyday bumps. $10 at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Spigen's thin case Spigen is one of the best-known brands in cases, and this is the perfect thin fit for your smartphone. $12.99 at Amazon

Ringke Air Light as air The Ringke Air case is incredibly thin and light, and designed to add as little bulk and weight as possible. $8.99 at Amazon

Ringke Frost Matte Case Frosted Matte finish Another from Ringke, this comes with a Frosted Matte finish, giving a unique design to your phone. $10.99 at Amazon

Nillkin CamShield Protect your camera Want something that'll protect your camera while not adding too much bulk? This case might do the trick. $15.99 at Amazon

Caseology Vault Tough and thin Tough but flexible, this particular case is slightly thicker than the rest. It's still on the thin side, though. $15.99 at Amazon

All of the cases above will provide basic protection to your new smartphone, without adding a ton of bulk. Some of them will let you show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s design, while others will put a unique spin on it. Whatever you may want, there’s a case for everybody. Spigen is one of the best names in the business, while Nillkin and Ringke also make great quality cases as well.