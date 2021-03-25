Best Galaxy S21 Ultra Wallet Cases: Samsung, Olixar, OtterBox, Spigen, & More!

So far, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best flagship Android smartphones announced this year. It offers a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3200 display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108-megapixel main camera, 100x zoom, a 5,000mAh battery, a stunning design, and more. However, all these great features come at a high cost, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra launching at $1,199 in the US. If you’re prepared to spend that amount of money on a high-end smartphone, you’ll no doubt want to invest in a protective case to prevent it from getting scratched, bumped, or even broken.

Ever since Samsung announced it in January, a lot of different Galaxy S21 Ultra cases have entered the market. A large number of these happen to be wallet-style cases, which not only offer all-around protection for the phone but also allow you to store several credit cards and some cash. But considering that there are so many wallet cases available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you may be wondering which one to buy. So, to help you choose one, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet cases. Read on to find out which wallet case best suits your needs and budget.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G LED Wallet Cover A high-quality case from Samsung The LED Wallet Cover, from Samsung, offers an antimicrobial coating, one-touch controls for accepting or declining phone calls, customizable icons, LED notifications, all-round protection, and a credit card pocket. You can get it in black or gray.

Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case A genuine leather design This wallet case, from Olixar, sports a genuine leather design, credit card slots, a built-in stand function, a magnetic closure, precise cutouts, and wireless charging support. You can buy it in either black or brown.

Olixar Soft Silicone Wallet Case Cheap and cheerful Olixar also offers a Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet case made from soft silicone. It has a slim design, a non-slip finish, an inner credit card slot, a built-in stand function, a magnetic closure, and wireless charging support. You can get it in black, blue, green, or pink.

OtterBox Strada Series All-round protection If you want a robust Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet case, look no further than the OtterBox Strada Series. Comprising genuine leather and a polycarbonate shell, the case provides 360 military-grade protection, credit card slots, and a magnetic closure.

Monasay Wallet Case A feature-packed wallet case The Monasay Wallet Case offers a slim and lightweight synthetic leather design, three credit card slots, two cash pockets, wireless charging support, and all-round protection. You can get it in many color options.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Keep thing simple! For anyone who's not a fan of folio-style wallet cases, it's worth checking out the Spigen Slim Armor CS. It has a robust design, a rear credit card slot that slides open, raised bezels to protect the screen, and precise cutouts.

HAII Multi-Functional Wallet Case A two-in-one wallet case This multi-functional wallet case, from HAII, offers a two-in-one design comprising a purse and a detachable phone case. It provides a lot of credit card slots, three cash slots, a zipped coin pocket, precise cutouts, a stand function, and more.

Goospery Canvas Wallet Case A stylish option Looking for a stylish wallet case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra? Then you'll love this option from Goospery. It offers a stunning canvas and synthetic leather design, impact resistance, multiple credit card slots, a cash pocket, a stand function, and wireless charging support.

TUCCH Wallet Case A compact wallet case The TUUCH Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet case features a slim and lightweight synthetic leather design, four credit card slots, a large cash pouch, RFID protection, a built-in stand function, a TPU interior shell, and a magnetic closure. You can choose from a range of different colors.

As you can see, there are many great wallet cases available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But, ultimately, which one should you choose? If you’re happy to spend more money on a high-quality case, we’d recommend the LED Wallet Cover from Samsung. It not only offers a premium design and a credit card slot, but also additional features like custom icons and touch controls.

Of course, not everyone is in a position to spend $59.99 on a phone case. But should you want something cheaper, the Olixar Soft Silicone Wallet Case and TUCCH Wallet Case both cost under $20. Either way, you’ll definitely want to keep your $1,199 smartphone in a case so that it never gets damaged.

Do you own a Galaxy S21 Ultra, and have you found a great case for it? Let us know in the comments section below.