Best Galaxy S21 Wallet Cases: These options will help you save space in your bag or pocket!

Get all-round protection for your Galaxy S21!

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a great option. It’s one of the best Android phones on the market today, offering a 6.1-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4000mAh battery, Snapdragon 888 processor, a triple camera system, stunning design, and more. Should you end splashing out $799 on the Galaxy S21, the last thing you’d want to do is make a mark or break it. The best way to protect your shiny, new phone from scratches, bumps and other types of damage is by keeping it in a case.

Ever since the launch in January, a wide variety of Galaxy S21 cases have come onto the market. Many of these are wallet-style cases, which typically offer all-around protection, credit card slots, and cash pockets. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 wallet cases.

Galaxy S21 5G LED Wallet Cover An official Samsung case The LED Wallet Cover from Samsung sports an antimicrobial coating that prevents microbial growth, touch controls for answering and rejecting phone calls, personalizable icons, LED notifications, and a card pocket. You can get the case in black, pink, violet, and gray. Buy for $59.99 from Samsung

WWW Wallet Case Great for fashion lovers If you’re a fashion diehard, you’ll love this wallet case for the Galaxy S21. It offers a PU leather design, a stunning laser-carved flower pattern, precise cutouts, card slots, a money pocket, a makeup mirror, and a magnetic closure. You can get it in either black or rose gold. Buy from Amazon

Olixar Wallet Stand Case A cheap option from a reputable brand Olixar is a major player in the smartphone accessories space, and the reputable brand has a great wallet case for the Galaxy S21. Made from genuine leather, it offers credit card slots, a stand function, precise cutouts, a magnetic closing mechanism, and wireless charging support. Buy for $25.99 from Olixar

TUCCH Galaxy S21 Wallet Case Ample protection for your S21 The TUCCH Wallet Case has a leather design, a TPU inner case, a magnetic closure, RFID blocking technology, three card slots, a cash pocket, precise cutouts, and a stand function. It’s available in a variety of colors. Buy from Amazon

Fingic Wallet Case A cool marble pattern Boasting a stylish leather design and marble print, the Fingic wallet case provides a robust polycarbonate bumper, two card slots, a cash compartment, a flip stand, a magnetic closure, and a wrist strap. Buy from Amazon

AKHVRS Wallet Case 11 card slots at your disposal It offers a leather design, 11 card slots, three wallet positions, a zipped cash compartment, a removable slim case, and precise cutouts. You can get this case in black, blue, brown, and red Amazon. Buy from Amazon

VRS Design Wallet Case Keep things simple If you don’t want a bulky wallet case, check out this option from Coolden. It’s a sleek Galaxy S21 case with a slide-to-open compartment that can store two credit cards. The case also has a strong TPU design, raised edges for extra protection, and precise cutouts. Buy from Amazon

Arae Wallet Case Lots of colors and a robust design This wallet case, from Arae, sports a PU leather design, four card slots, a cash pocket, a stand function, precise cutouts, a TPU inner case, and a sleek design. You can buy it in black, rose gold, and wine red on Amazon. Buy from Amazon

Goospery Canvas Wallet Case A combo of canvas and leather Made from canvas fabric and synthetic leather, the Goospbery Wallet Case looks stylish and offers 360-degree protection for the Galaxy S21. It sports an inner TPU case, a stand function, a earpiece cutout, credit card slots, a cash pocket, and wireless charging support. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, there are lots of great wallet cases for Samsung’s new Galaxy S21. With most of these cases, you can protect all sides of your Galaxy S21, store a few cards, keep cash on you at all times, and use a handy kickstand.

But which should you choose? If you’re happy to spend a bit more money on a wallet case, it’s worth considering the LED Wallet Cover from Samsung. It offers a slim design and some pretty cool features.

That said, you can find plenty of cheaper Galaxy S21 wallet cases out there. These include the Olixar Wallet Stand Case, Arae Wallet Case, Fingic Wallet Case, and TUCCH Wallet Case. In fact, a quick search for “S21 wallet case” on Amazon will pull up lots of affordable options. Of course, not everyone will want a folio-style wallet case. However, the VRS Design Wallet Case is an excellent option for those who want a sleek, lightweight case that stores up to two credit cards.