These are the Best Galaxy S21 wireless chargers: Samsung, Mophie, Anker, and more!

Wirelessly charge your shiny, new Galaxy S21!

Over the past few years, wireless charging technology has come along way and is genuinely really useful nowadays. It’s an easier way to charge your smartphone, rather than constantly plugging it into a wall-based power socket, and you can just drop-and-forget your phone and come back to it topped up.

Like many other high-end Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra all support 15W wireless charging. But to make the most of this technology, you’ll need a wireless charger that works with the Galaxy S21 range. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 wireless chargers.

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand The best choice With this wireless charging stand from Samsung, you’ll be able to use your Galaxy S21 in either landscape or portrait mode while it charges. The stand sports Qi wireless charging certification, a cooling fan, an LED indicator, and a USB-C wall charger. It’s available in black or white on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad Compact and lightweight Mophie is well-known for its power banks and wireless chargers, with the Wireless 15 Charging Pad being an excellent choice for the Galaxy S21. It provides up to 15W wireless charging, support for Qi-enabled devices, a compact and lightweight design, and a suede finish that’ll suit any modern home. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Convertible Fast Wireless Charger Fast wireless charging Spigen’s Convertible Fast Wireless Charger offers 15W wireless charging and works with QI-enabled devices. What’s innovative about this wireless charger is that it offers both flat and stand modes. What’s more, there’s a low LED power light that won't disturb your precious sleep. It’s available in black or white. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Charge three devices If you own a Galaxy S21, a pair of Galaxy Buds, and a Galaxy Watch, you’ll be able to charge them at the same time on the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio. It sports a sleek and modern design, an LED charging status light, and support for phone cases with a thickness of up to 3mm. You can buy it in black or white from Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Portable Wireless Charger Portable wireless charging Even though the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra sport large batteries, they can still run out of power during a long day. But with this portable charger from Samsung, you’ll be able to charge your Galaxy S21 on-the-go. It boasts a 10,000mAh battery, 7.5W wireless charging, and up to 25W wired charging. You can buy it in grey, silver, and pink. Buy at Amazon

Anker 15W Max Wireless Charger A high-quality design at a cheap price This wireless charger from Anker provides up to 15W of charging, a high-quality aluminum base, an anti-slip silicone pad to ensure your Galaxy S21 doesn't fall off the charger, and support for Qi-enabled devices. You can get it from Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Although wireless charging has been around for a long time, there are more wireless chargers than ever on the market today. What’s great to see is that many of them will work with the new Galaxy S21 range from Samsung.

Any of these wireless chargers will do the job, but Samsung’s 15W wireless charger will be the best option for most Galaxy S21 users. But if you own several Samsung devices, it’s worth checking out Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio. Meanwhile, the portable wireless charger is great if you want to top up your Galaxy S21’s battery when you’re out and about.

The new Galaxy S21 series does not come with a charging brick included in the box. Many users will need to either rely on their existing power bricks, or pick one separately. If you are looking for one, we have recommendations for fast chargers for the Galaxy S21. But if you already have compatible power bricks, it does make some sense to invest into a wireless charger, even if just to see what the fuss is all about. They are high on convenience, and count a lot on you to drop-and-forget, so give them a shot!