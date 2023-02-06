Want a good case for your Galaxy S23+ but don't want to add too much bulk? Try these thin cases.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is now official, and it comes with three new phones that offer flagship specifications and some cool new features. If you don't want to spend top dollar on the top-of-the-line Ultra model but still want a relatively big screen and faster charging support, then you'll have to pick the Galaxy S23+. It sits between both the regular Galaxy S23 and the Ultra model with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display. This new device is protected by Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back, but we still recommend using a case if you want to deal with scratches and cracks and keep it in a pristine condition.

We've already highlighted our best Galaxy S23+ cases in a separate post with a variety of options. Still, we wanted to curate all the thin cases in this one for those who are only looking for a minimal case that doesn't add too much bulk. So here are the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in 2023.

Spigen thin fit for Galaxy S23+ Editor's Choice The Spigen Thin Fit is one of the thinnest cases you can find for the Galaxy S23+. It offers a decent amount of protection to the device while maintaining a slim profile. It's only available in black, but it comes with a premium matte finish coating for a good in-hand feel. See at Amazon

Ringke Onyx for Galaxy S23+ Best Value The Ringke Onyx is made out of a flexible TPU material that offers a good amount protection to the phone while maintaining a slim profile. It also comes with a textured back that offers enhanced grip and makes it easy to hold the phone. See at Amazon

Thinborne case for Galaxy S23+ Premium Pick The Thinborne case for the Galaxy S23+ is made out of 100% aramid fiber which makes it look great and offers good protection. It's unbelievably thin and light at just 0.3 inches thick and 0.49 ounces. It only comes with the carbon fiber finish though, so keep that in mind. See at Amazon

Incipio Organicore slim clear case Slim clear case The Incipio Organicore is a 100% plant-based compostable clear case for the Galaxy S23+. This eco-friendly clear case offers a good amount of protection to the phone while maintaining a slim and sleek profile. It only comes with a clear back though, so fancy back panel options here. See at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S23+ Rugged wallet case The Spigen Armor CS is probably the toughest case in this collection. It's relatively thin for a rugged case, and it offers a good amount of protection to your devices thanks to its dual-layers + air cushion technology. It also comes with slot for up to two credit cards. See at Amazon

ESR kickstand thin case Slim kickstand case The ESR Boost for the Galaxy S23+ is a simple case that's relatively thin and has a built-in kickstand at the back. You can get it with either a clear polycarbonate or a black-colored shock-absorbing polymer back. Both variants offer three stand modes for a good hands-free viewing experience. See at Amazon

Case-Mate stylish case for Galaxy S23+ Stylish case This Case-Mate case is perfect for those who are looking to buy a stylus case for the Galaxy S23+. It comes with a couple of different back designs, and they're all relatively thin and offer up to 12ft drop protection.

See at Amazon

TORRAS thin case Semi-transparent case This slim case from TORRAS features a semi-transparent PC back and shock-absorbing TPU to protect your Galaxy S23+ from accidental drops and scuffs. It also has raised edges around the bezels and the camera lenses to offer additional protection. See at Amazon

DDJ slim leather case for Galaxy S23+ Faux leather case This DDJ case for the Galaxy S23+ is made out of faux leather, and it measures only 0.3 mm in thickness. This particular case is available in a bunch of different colors, and they all offer decent protection and snug fit for the phone. See at Amazon

So which thin case are you planning to buy for your Galaxy S23+? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. These thin cases, as you probably already know, only offer minimal protection to your phone, so we recommend picking up one of the best screen protectors as well, so you don't end up breaking your phone's display. If you're still on the fence about pre-ordering the Galaxy S23+, then check out the best for it by hitting the link below or stopping by our best Galaxy S23+ deals post.