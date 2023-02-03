The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful model in the newly released Galaxy S23 lineup. It has everything one could ask for in a flagship smartphone, including a large 6.8-inch curved display, powerful cameras, a built-in S-Pen for taking notes, and more. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also boasts improved durability thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which provides much better protection against drops on rougher surfaces such as concrete.
But even with the best-in-class glass protection, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still susceptible to scratches, smudges, and accidental damage, just like any other smartphone. Investing in a protective case is a smart and practical choice and will go a long way in keeping your expensive purchase in prime condition for years to come.
But you don’t want to pick up a thick case and add to what is already a bulky device. A thin case is a great option for a device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. To help your search, we have rounded up the best slim cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra below.
Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy S23 Ultra CaseEditor's Choice
The Spigen Liquid Air case delivers military-grade drop protection in a surprisingly slim body. It has a textured back that not only adds to its look but also provides fingerprint resistance and a comfortable grip.
Caseology Skyfall Galaxy S23 Ultra Clear CaseBest Value
The Caseology Skyfall clear case has closely contoured edges to show off the design of your Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a built-in TPU grip on both sides for comfort and reliability. It also features a protective raised lip around the camera and bumper. It's compatible with wireless charging and screen protectors and comes in Matte Black and Lilac Purple colors.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy S23 Clear CaseBest clear case
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a clear case that lets you show off the beautiful design of your Galaxy S23 Ultra while protecting it from everyday scratches and fingerprints. The case has raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces and precise cutouts for ports and camera assembly.
TORRAS Galaxy S23 Ultra CaseSemi-transparent case
This stylish case from TORRAS features a translucent PC back and shock-absorbing TPU for reliable drop protection. Raised bezels protect the screen and camera lenses while a matte coating keeps the back free of fingerprints and smudges.
DDJ Galaxy S23 Ultra CaseFaux leather case
The DDJ case is made out of faux leather and is only 0.33mm thick. It provides a snug fit and superb protection against everyday scratches and minor drops. The raised bezels provide additional protection to the screen and camera lenses. The case is available in five beautiful colors to choose from.
Thinborne Aramid Fiber caseCarbon fiber thin
The Thinborne Aramid Fiber is the thinnest case in this collection for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's made out of 100% aramid fiber that makes it look great and offers good protection.
A thin case works out well for a basic level of protection, keeping your phone's exterior free of scratches, scuffs, and smudges without adding too much weight. Our recommendations above are what we think are the best thin cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the market. If I were personally, buying a case for my Galaxy S23 Ultra, I would go with the Spigen Liquid Air case. I like its slim profile and textured back, and it also offers military-grade drop protection, which is something you don't generally expect from a thin case. We also have solid options from Caseologoy Skyfall and ESR. For more recommendations, refer to our primary round-up of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, which includes a wide variety of options including rugged and stylish cases.
After picking up a case from our list, you might also want to check out the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1.