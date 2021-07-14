These are the Best Galaxy Tab S7 Cases: Spigen, OtterBox, ProCase, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is arguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. It features a 11-inch 2560 x 1600 pixels display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and 8,000mAh battery. The tablet also comes with S-Pen support, and includes wireless Dex technology to offer a mini desktop experience. All these features take the tablet’s starting price tag to $650. So if you’ve bought the Galaxy Tab S7 or are planning to, it makes sense to get a case to safeguard your investment. There are a number of cases and covers available for the tablet in the market, and to make your buying decision easier, we’ve selected the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases you can buy today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Bookcover Designed by Samsung The official bookcover for the Galaxy Tab S7 folds around and attaches magnetically to your tablet. It also has a compartment for the S-Pen to keep it safe and sound. Moreover, you can use the case as a kickstand at two angles to watch your favorite content. It's sold in four color options. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Bookcover Keyboard The official keyboard case If you're looking to get a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab S7, this bookcover keyboard can be a good option. It not only includes a 81-key keyboard but also provides some protection to your tablet. It has a free stop hinge, so you can choose your perfect angle for typing and viewing content. Buy at Samsung

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case All round protection The UB Pro series case from SUPCASE provides superb protection for your tablet. It's made using TPU and polycarbonate, and comes with a built-in S-Pen holder. You also get a kickstand and built-in screen protector. So your tablet is completely protected. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Plenty of protection Spigen is known for its great quality cases, and this Tough Armor Pro case is no different. It comes with a shock-absorbent dual-layer build for protection. The case also features raised edges to safeguard the tablet’s screen and cameras. Moreover, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro has a holder for S-Pen, and a kickstand. View at Amazon

Saharacase Kidproof case Child-friendly If your kids are going to use the Galaxy Tab S7, the Kidproof case from Saharacase is a great choice. Its shock-absorbing corners provide protection against drops and bumps, whereas the handle makes it easy carry the tablet. It's made from child-friendly materials that are also durable. There's a kickstand on the case as well as a slot for the S-Pen. View at Best Buy

Ztotop case The leather look This folio-style case for the Tab S7 from Ztotop sports a synthetic leather exterior with microfiber lining to protect the tablet. The case can also acts as a kickstand for the tablet, allowing you to watch content at two angles. Additionally, there's a slot to place credit cards and ID cards. A holder for the S-Pen is present as well. It's offered in three color options. View at Amazon

Soke case So many colors If you’re looking for a case that comes in a number of colors, the Soke case is a good option. It's offered in as many as 14 colors. The case sports a hard TPU back for enhanced protection and a magnetic cover to safeguard the screen. The case can also act as a kickstand, and includes a slot for the S-Pen. View at Amazon

Sffine Transparent Case Clear as day The transparent case from Sffine allows you to show off the design and color of your tablet without compromising on the protection. The case uses TPU material, and is slim and lightweight. It also has raised edges to safeguard the tablet’s screen. Moreover, there's a cutout on the back of the case to facilitate the wireless charging of the S-Pen. There's no slot to store the S-Pen though. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Series Rugged protection OtterBox cases are known to provide top notch protection to devices and you can expect the same from this Defender series case for the Tab S7. It uses a polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover to offer multi-layer defense against everyday mishaps. There are port covers onboard as well to prevent dirt and lint from clogging the tablets ports. Moreover, the case includes a built-in screen protector. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Full body protection The Rugged Armor Pro is another good option for a Tab S7 case from Spigen. It's made of PU leather and TPU to provide plenty of protection to your tablet. It has carbon-fiber details and a matte black finish, so your case looks premium. Moreover, it carries a magnetic cover to safeguard your screen, which also acts as a kickstand when needed. View at Amazon

ProCase Heavy Duty Case With the hand strap The Galaxy Tab S7 case from ProCase features a 360-degree rotatable kickstand, so you can choose the most optimum position for your usage. The built-in hand strap is also rotatable, and allows you to comfortably hold the tablet in one hand. Moreover, the case uses polycarbonate and TPU to provide enhanced protection from drops, bumps, and other mishaps. View at Amazon

Fintie Case The colorful choice If you don’t want to buy a plain and boring case for your Tab S7, this case from Fintie may interest you. It's offered in six different design and color choices. The case is made using synthetic leather, polycarbonate, and microfiber. It has a magnetic cover for the screen that also acts as a kickstand with three angle options. View at Amazon

Saharacase Defence Protection Case The sturdy choice This case from Saharacase features triple hardened construction to offer top notch protection for your tablet. It also includes raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera lenses. Moreover, there's a kickstand you can use while watching media. You also get a slot to put the S-Pen. View at Best Buy

Fintie Slim Case Thin and lightweight This slim case from Fintie is perfect if you aren’t looking to add too much bulk to your tablet. It features a TPU back shell, PU leather exterior, and microfiber lining to protect your device. There's a built-in S-Pen holder and the case’s magnetic screen cover can act as a kickstand. View at Amazon

ProCase Slim Smart Case The budget pick If you aren’t planning to spend too much on a case, this case from ProCase is probably one of the cheapest around. It has a translucent back, so you can show off your tablet’s design and color while protecting it. Moreover, the magnetic cover with its microfiber interior safeguards the screen. View at Amazon

These are the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases you can buy right now. As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you’re looking for some great quality protection, Spigen and Otterbox have good cases, whereas if you don’t want too much bulk, the Fintie Slim case is a decent option. The official Samsung Bookcover doesn’t really provide a whole lot of protection but if you’re looking for a minimalist look, it’s worth considering.

