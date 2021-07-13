These are the Best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Cases: Spigen, ProCase, Fintie, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus headlines the South Korean tech giant’s tablet lineup with its cousin Galaxy Tab S7. It’s undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets and a competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9 inch. Its specifications include a 12.4 inch 2800 x 1752 pixels Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, a massive 10,090mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM onboard as well.

For all these exciting features, you’ll have to shell out north of $849. For such a big investment, a case or a cover seems like a wise choice, and the market is full of Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases and covers. To help you out, we’ve selected the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases you can buy today.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Complete protection Spigen is a trusted brand in the mobile accessories space, and this case for the Tab S7 Plus lives up to that trust. It sports a shock-absorbent dual-layer technology to provide enhanced protection. Additionally, there are raised edges to safeguard the tablet’s screen and cameras. You also get a kickstand, and a slot to place the S-Pen. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Full body protection This heavy duty case for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus from SUPCASE comes with a built-in screen protector to offer all around protection. The case is made of polycarbonate shell and TPU for a shock-resistant build. There's also a slot for the S-Pen. View at Amazon Promoted

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Bookcover Designed by Samsung The official bookcover for the Galaxy Tab S7+ attaches magnetically to your tablet. While it's not exactly rugged protection, the cover will be able to safeguard your tablet from bumps and scratches. The cover is offered in four colors, and includes a slot for the S-Pen. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S7+ Bookcover Keyboard Cover and keyboard Want a combo of a book cover and a keyboard? This is it. The official book cover keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S7+ includes a free stop hinge that lets you position the screen anywhere up to a 165 degree angle. Additionally, the keyboard packs 16 functions keys as well as a large touchpad. The cover also includes a cutout to charge the S-Pen. Buy at Samsung

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro With the screen cover Like the brand’s Tough Armor Pro case, you get top notch protection with the Rugged Armor Pro. But there's a magnetic screen cover onboard as well to keep the screen safe. The screen cover also acts as a kickstand. In terms of the design, Spigen has included a matte black finish with carbon fiber details. View at Amazon

Soke case Lot of colors If you don’t want a boring black case for your Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, the Soke case is offered in eight color options. It sports a hard polycarbonate back to protect the tablet from drops and bumps. Moreover, the magnetic cover safeguards the screen. The case also includes a cutout to charge the S-Pen, and a separate slot to hold it. View at Amazon

ProCase Slim Case The thin option This ProCase Slim Case for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is built with ABS that protects the case without adding too much bulk. The case also features a magnetic cover that can act as a kickstand when needed. Moreover, there is a slot for the S-Pen, as well as a cutout to magnetically charge it. View at Amazon

Arlgseln Transparent Case Crystal clear Not everyone likes to hide their device in a case, which is why there are clear cases on the market. This transparent case from Arlgseln will show off the design and color of your Tab S7 Plus while keeping it safe. It's made of silicone, and comes with a slot for the S-Pen. Moreover, you get raised edges that safeguard the screen. View at Amazon

Fintie Slim Case Slim and colorful The Fintie Slim Case is not only thin and lightweight, but it's also offered in eight color options. It sports a polycarbonate back to offer protection from drops, and uses microfiber lining and faux leather in the front cover to safeguard the screen. It's one of the most affordable options in our recommendations. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion Case Clear as day The Ringke Fusion Case is another transparent case option you can consider. It includes TPU bumpers to safeguard the device against bumps and drops. Additionally, the case packs a polycarbonate back to further enhance protection. You also get a slot for the S-Pen, and raised lips to keep the screen safe. View at Amazon

SaharaCase Defence Case Rugged protection The SaharaCase Defence Case is a good option if you’re looking to get top notch protection for your tablet. It's made of TPU and polycarbonate materials to ensure durability, and comes with raised edges. There's a built-in screen protector as well to safeguard the display. Moreover, you get a kickstand and detachable nylon strap. View at Amazon

Techcircle Handbag Case The wallet case If you're looking for something different, then this handbag case from Techcircle is a great option. It's offered in eight color options and sports a PU leather exterior. The case also includes a magnetic screen cover that can act as a kickstand. The screen cover also includes slots for credit and ID cards. Moreover, you get a slot for the S-Pen and a detachable shoulder strap. View at Amazon

Saharacase Kidproof case Child-friendly If your children are going to use the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, it's good to get a case that is made with them in mind. This Saharacase case has everything a child-friendly case should have. It's made using silicone and rubber to prevent damage when dropped. Moreover, it's colorful, and includes a handle allowing your children to carry it safely. View at Best Buy

Fintie Shockproof case With built-in screen protector This Fintie uni-body hybrid case is made of polycarbonate and TPU and sports a dual layer design for enhanced protection. There's a built-in screen protector as well that can keep your tablet’s display safe. Additionally, you’ll get a kickstand, a slot for the S-Pen, and raised edges. View at Amazon

ProCase Hybrid Case 360-degree kickstand The big tablets like the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus can be hard to hold for long periods, so a case with a hand strap can come in handy. This ProCase Hybrid Case features a hand strap that can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing you comfortable access to the tablet in both portrait and landscape mode. Moreover, the built-in kickstand is also rotatable. View at Amazon

These are the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases that you can buy today. If you’re looking for a case that can provide complete protection, Spigen and Fintie have good options. Samsung also offers two official cases in the form of Bookcover and Bookcover Keyboard, which will be appreciated by people who like a minimalist look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus takes on Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9. It packs a vibrant 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. Buy at Samsung

Which case are you planning to buy for your Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases, we have a guide on that as well.