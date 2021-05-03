Best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Deals in Spring 2021: Where to Buy the Galaxy Tab S7 Series in the USA

One of the best Android tablets money can buy

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is here, and we can tell you, it’s damn good as far as Android tablets. In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, Pranob Mehrotra says it’s a “marked improvement over the Galaxy Tab S6, and it still is a great buy for artists and people for a portable media device.” As for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, it is even so fantastic that one of our staff sold his iPad Pro! It’s just that good. So we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7 Tab Plus deals below!

The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen will make everything you view on the Galaxy Tab S7 pop, and the 120Hz refresh rate will make sure anything you watch will play smoothly. The Pro’s 6,000mAh battery even manages to last a day of heavy use, even with all the bells and whistles that it offers. On top of that, who doesn’t love the S-Pen, which comes with the Tab S7, and works seamlessly with the tablet? It even… has a camera, if you’re into that on your tablets. You really can’t go wrong with choosing the Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7 Plus.

If you’re in the US and looking for the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deals, we have them below!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Deals in the US

You can pick up a Galaxy Tab S7 at all the usual suspects in the US. You can go with Amazon, Samsung, or Best Buy with their own sets of deals, or go to Verizon or AT&T for possible 5G coverage and bundles!

Amazon

At Amazon, you can pick between three colors (silver, bronze, and black), two memory capacities (128GB and 256GB), and whether or not you want a keyboard cover. There are no current deals on any of these right now, but sometimes you can’t been the convience of Prime shipping..

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 For the most hassle-free way to pick up a Wi-Fi Tab S7, go with Amazon. Enjoy a variety of options and free Prime Shipping! Buy From Amazon

Samsung

At the Samsung Store, you can get up to $500 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device. If you can manage the maximum discount, that will bring your tablet down to just $230. You can’t beat that trade-in price!

Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t currently have any deals on the Galaxy Tab S7, unfortunately. However, you can buy 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 with the purchase of the tablet. If you have Best Buy credit or another incentive, this is still a good option!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Best Buy is offering the Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi at full price, but you can get 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 if you want. View at Best Buy

Verizon

Looking for a 5G tablet so you don’t need to worry about Wi-Fi? Verizon has you covered. the 128GB black version of the Tab S7 for $850. Currently, Verizon does have a deal to knock down that price a bit, though. If you have another non-WiFi tablet to turn in, you’ll save $100 on the price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G This is the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and you can pick it up from Verizon for $849. Seem a bit steep? You can try and save some money by trading in an old tablet! $849 at Verizon

AT&T

Not a fan of Verizon? AT&T also has the 5G model of the Tab S7 in stock. You, unfortunately, don’t save on the price right now, but if you’re already part of AT&T and want a 5G tablet, you can grab it here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G If you're already part of AT&T, you can pick up a 5G Tab S7 with them. There aren't any discounts to take advantage of at this time, though. $850 at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Deals in the US

For the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, you can grab it at Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung’s store. For some reason AT&T doesn’t have the S7 Plus, so for 5G, you can go with Verizon.

Amazon

Amazon appears to be missing the memory and color options it used to have, and the tablet no longer seems to be on sale. But, the convenience of Prime shipping may make up for the lack of discount!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Get the 128GB Mystic Black Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon! The retailer makes up for lack of choices with the most convenience with Prime shipping. Buy at Amazon

Samsung

Good news, Samsung Store fans–the same deals that apply to the Galaxy Tab S7 also apply to the Tab S7 Plus! That means with an eligible trade-in, you can get the Tab S7 Plus for $350.

Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t currently have any deals on the Galaxy Tab S7, unfortunately. However, you can buy 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 with the purchase of the tablet. If you have Best Buy credit or another incentive, this is still a good option!

Verizon

Looking for a 5G tablet so you don’t need to worry about Wi-Fi? Verizon has you covered. the 128GB black version of the Tab S7 for $1,050. Currently, Verizon does have a deal to knock down that price a bit, though. If you have another non-WiFi tablet to turn in, you’ll save $100 on the price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G Want the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with 5G? Head over to Verizon and take advantage of some of the deals available for this powerful tablet. $1,050 at Verizon

No matter where you’re looking to get your Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, you’ll be sure to find a great deal. Grab your new high-end tablet with no regrets!