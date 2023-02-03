Get the most out of your Galaxy Tab S8 with these accessories.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series in February 2022. The tablet lineup consists of the regular Galaxy Tab S8, the higher-end Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets have gorgeous displays, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a built-in S-Pen. While they're great on their own, the right accessories can add more versatility, style, and protection to these tablets. In this article, we're going to take a look at some of the best accessories for the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Cases

A protective case is a must if you want to maintain the pristine look of your Galaxy Tab S8 and protect it from scratches and other damage. We have highlighted some of the best options in the list below.

Fintie Folio Case Fintie Folio Galaxy Tab S8 case This folio case has a TPU back with a nice leather-like texture on the front. It looks quite premium and it's affordable. See at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Book Cover Keyboard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Book Cover Keyboard The Book Cover Keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S8 offers all-around protection plus a keyboard and touchpad to use it like a laptop. It also includes a kickstand. See at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 Protective Standing Cover Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Protective Standing Cover This basic case protects your Galaxy Tab S8 from drops and bumps, but it leaves the screen visible at all times. It also has a kickstand. See at Samsung

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Spigen Tough Armor Pro Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case Here's another solid case that offers a great level of protection. it has aggressive looks and also comes with a kickstand on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Book Cover Keyboard Slim The official keyboard cover for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a sleek and lightweight design. The built-in magnets hold the keyboard securely in place while the in-built Bluetooth keyboard turns your tablet into a miniature laptop. The case also has a dedicated slot for securely storing S-Pen. See at Samsung

Otterbox Defender OtterBox Defender Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case Otterbox is known for making some of the best protective cases and this Defender case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is no exception. It has thick bumpers on the edges for drop protection, port covers, and a cutout for S-Pen. See at Amazon

Soke Premium Stand Case Soke Premium Stand Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Case This full-body case provides comprehensive protection for your device, with precise cutouts for the camera, S-Pen, and charging port. The magnetic closure also acts as an auto wake/sleep feature, making it easy to use your device while keeping it protected. See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro SUPCASE UB Pro Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra case This rugged case includes a built-in screen protector. It also has an S Pen holder and a kickstand. It's ideal for those who prefer safety and functionality over the form factor. See at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover The official Book Cover case looks stylish and provides good protection to the display and back without adding extra bulk. It also has a cutout for the magnetic S-Pen stripe and a kickstand for hands-free viewing. See at Samsung

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our dedicated round-ups.

Screen protectors

All three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. But even the best glass and material can get scratched and damaged. To protect your tablet's display, we recommend using a tempered glass screen protector from the list below."

Spigen Tempered Glass Galaxy Tab S8 Screen Protector Spigen's tempered glass screen protector is rated at 9H hardness and comes with an oleophobic coating for glare and fingerprint resistance. The auto alignment kit offers fail-proof installation.

Ringke Invisible Defender Glass Ringke Invisible Defender Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Screen Protector This affordable, tempered glass screen protector from Ringke is case-friendly, made from high quality materials, and scratch-resistant.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Spigen Tempered Glass Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra screen protector Spigen is known and trusted for its quality products. This tempered glass screen protector from the company is case-friendly and has an oleophobic coating, making it resistant to glare and fingerprints. See at Amazon

Check out our dedicated hubs for recommendations:

Chargers, cables, and other accessories

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra support 45W fast wired charging. However, Samsung doesn't bundle a charger inside the box — you only get a USB-C to USB-C cable. If you're looking to buy a fast charger, we have rounded up a few good options below.

Belkin 68W Charger Belkin 65W GaN 2-port USB-Charger This GaN-based charger from Belkin offers 65W power output and has two USB-C ports, allowing you to fast charge your Galaxy Tab S8 and laptop simultaneously. See at Amazon

Anker 511 Nano 3 The Anker 511 Nano 3 is one of the smallest 30W chargers on the market with support for USB Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS). This GaN charger is just 1.12 inches thick and up to 70 percent smaller than a lot of other 30W chargers on the market. T See at Amazon

Samsung USB C to HDMI cable for DeX Samsung USB-C to HDMI cable for DeX Samsung's official USB-C to HDMI cable lets you connect your Galaxy Tab S8 to an external display such as a TV or monitor. See at Amazon

Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C braided cable Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable This pack of USB-C to USB-C cable contains three 6-feet braided cables. They support up to 60W fast-charging and are available to purchase in three color options. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the latest pairs of TWS to hit the shelves. Compared to the older Buds Pro, these high-end earbuds come with a slightly different, smaller design. They also support noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more. See at Amazon See at Samsung

Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC card Samsung Pro Plus microSD card The Pro Plus is one of Samsung's best-performing microSD cards promising read speeds up to 160MB/s plus U3, A2, and V30 certification. It comes in up to 512GB sizes, which should be enough for almost all your needs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are fantastic Android tablets, and these accessories can help you make the most out of them. Whether you need a keyboard case for typing, a protective case for added protection, or a pair of wireless earbuds, our round-up has everything you need.