The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is one of the best tablets on the market in terms of specs, but it is highly prone to drops thanks to its large 12.4-inch display. Consider some of these practical and protective accessories to keep your new tablet looking day-one fresh once it releases on Aug. 11. Plus, there’s good news for those upgrading. The Tab S9+’s dimensions are only a fraction of a millimeter apart from that of the Tab S8+, the S7 FE, and the S7+. So you can select from a suite of accessories vetted by owners of previous Galaxy Tab generations and not worry about if they'll fit.

Best Cases

Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Editor's Choice The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro strikes the ideal balance between protection and portability, making it one of the best Tab S9+ cases you can buy right now. It has a raised bumper frame, an S Pen garage, and a folio cover that doubles as a kickstand. It's also compatible with most brands of screen protectors. $32 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

Amazon Fintie Hybrid Slim Case Best value The Fintie Hybrid Slim Case combines a flexible TPU bumper frame with a clear PC backplate to add some much-needed protection to your tablet while preserving its sleek aesthetic. This case has a folio cover that folds back to serve as a media viewing kickstand and a built-in groove so you can still magnetically charge your S Pen with the case on. Its lightweight form factor makes it one of the best Tab S9+ cases available. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Poetic TurtleSkin Case Slim protection The Poetic TurtleSkin Case is a slim yet tough snap-on case that shields your Tab S9+ from drops, scratches, and bumps without adding too much bulk to the overall package. Its large raised bezel protects the vulnerable edges of your tablet, and the rear S Pen holder firmly locks the accessory in place while it charges. $19 at Amazon $23 at Poetic Cases

Amazon Urban Armor Gear Metropolis SE Case Protection with a kickstand $65 $68 Save $3 Between its raised bumper frame, its auto wake/sleep folio cover, and its S Pen holder, the Urban Armor Gear Metropolis SE Case offers everything you may need from a protective case. With the front folio on and the magnetic clasp closed, it offers 360 degrees of protection for your Tab S9+. $65 at Amazon $90 at UAG

Cases with pen holders

Amazon Speck BalanceFolio Case Editor's Choice $32 $40 Save $8 The Speck BalanceFolio Case is a great option for case users who are relatively careful with their devices. It is slim and lightweight, providing necessary protection without adding too much bulk to this 12.4-inch tablet. It has a nice, deep groove to store and charge your S Pen too. $32 at Amazon $40 at Speck

Amazon Poetic Revolution Series Case Best rugged case The Poetic Revolution Series is a no-nonsense protective case with a great pen-holding solution for users prone to lose small accessories. The rear pen holder slot firmly locks in the stylus so that it can safely charge. The case also has a built-in screen protector and a slide-out kickstand for added value. $30 at Amazon $30 at Poetic Cases

Amazon Fintie Folio Case Best Value $24 $27 Save $3 The Fintie Folio Case is relatively simple in its design, but that’s a good thing. After all, keeping your Tab S9+ safe from accidental damage shouldn’t be complicated. Its synthetic leather material is padded enough to absorb light drops and scratches, and its 360-degree design provides you with a safe space to store your S Pen. As an added plus, it has a document pocket in the back for holding small items or papers. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Ztotop Leather Folio Case Professional look $19 $30 Save $11 The Ztotop Leather Folio Case is a classy way to protect your Tab S9+ from daily wear and tear without adding too much bulk. As long as you aren’t taking your tablet on jungle expeditions, this case’s padded PU leather exterior should keep your tablet looking brand new. The case also has a helpful strap to lock your S Pen in its charging cradle and a folio cover that doubles as a kickstand. $19 at Amazon

Keyboard cases

Samsung tablet keyboard cover for Galaxy Tab S8+ Official keyboard case $104 $160 Save $56 Although it is common to pay a premium for name-brand accessories, the Samsung Tablet Keyboard Cover has superior build quality to make it worth the extra price. The keyboard buttons are responsive and have a great tactile feel. The folio cover offers nice padding and grip. The keyboard isn’t removable or backlit, but the overall smooth user experience makes this a top pick for either the Tab S9+ or the regular Tab S9. $104 at Amazon $160 at Samsung

Amazon ProCase Keyboard Case Best Value While it won’t win any beauty pageants, the ProCase Keyboard Case is a very useful accessory for your Tab S9+. Not only does it include a magnetically detachable wireless keyboard, but it also offers a secure slot to store your S Pen and offers total screen protection with its folio cover. And like with all keyboard cases, the folio cover can be folded back for use as a media kickstand. $33 at Amazon

Amazon Infiland Backlit Keyboard Case Most protective $70 $79 Save $9 This Infiland option is equal parts protective case and keyboard case, making it a great option for the professional on the go. Its air-cushioned bumper frame keeps your tablet safe, while the built-in backlit keyboard delivers a comfortable typing experience. And when you’re not using the keyboard, you can simply remove it from its magnetic attachment points to convert this accessory into a normal folio case. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Qiyibocase Round Keyboard Case Lovely round keys The Qiyibocase Round Keyboard Case is a versatile accessory that stands out because of its aesthetically pleasing round keys and its convertible design. The Bluetooth keyboard makes data entry much more convenient when handling productivity tasks, and it boasts a long battery life. The keyboard can also be detached so that you can use it as a simple folio case around the house. $48 at Amazon

Rugged cases

Amazon Supcase UB Pro Series Case Editor's Choice If you want to ensure your Galaxy Tab S9+ stays looking day-one fresh, the Supcase UB Pro is a great rugged case option. With its dual-layer design, built-in screen protector, and raised bumper frame, the UP Pro is built to withstand some serious abuse. It also has a rubber port cover to keep dust out of your charging port and a sturdy S Pen holder slot. And if that wasn’t enough features, this case also has a built-in media viewing kickstand. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Ambison Heavy Duty Shockproof Case 360-degree protection $30 $39 Save $9 If you need a protective case that can get you a better grip over this massive 12.4-inch tablet, consider this heavy-duty case from Ambison. Not only does it add some respectable drop protection to your device, but it also offers three different ways to keep your Tab S9+ in your hands and off the floor. It has a swiveling hand strap on the rear, a media viewing kickstand for hands-free watching, and a detachable shoulder strap for taking it on the go. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Miersherk Heavy Duty Rugged Case Colorful yet capable The Miersherk Heavy Duty Rugged Case should be a go-to option for anyone with a history of accidentally damaging their expensive devices. With three distinct layers of drop protection, a built-in screen protector, and a secure S Pen holder, it delivers the whole package. It comes in loads of colors too. Just be warned that this case is bulky. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Supfives Rugged Protective Case Maximum utility and protection The Supfives Rugged Protective Case is the Swiss Army knife of Tab S9+ cases. It has loads of useful features on top of being an all-around great protective case. These include a swiveling rear kickstand/grip, a secure slot for your S Pen, a detachable shoulder strap, and a bottle opener because why not? It is fairly inexpensive, too so you’re getting great value even if you only ever use half of these features. $35 at Amazon

Screen protectors

Amazon Benazcap Screen Protector 2-Pack Editor's Choice $14 $17 Save $3 A tempered glass screen protector like this two-pack from Benazcap is an essential accessory for any Android tablet, especially one as nice as the Tab S9+. They improve the longevity of your device at a minimal expense. It's tough and scratch-resistant, and at only 0.33mm thick, it hardly changes the weight or dimensions of your tablet. For this price, it is a heck of a lot cheaper than replacing a cracked screen. $14 at Amazon

Amazon ZenRich Screen Protector 2-Pack Best alternative Considering that the screen is the most likely component to break on your Tab S9+, investing in a pair of screen protectors from ZenRich is an easy win. These screen protectors are identical in specs to the Benazcap screen protectors, albeit with a slightly wider camera cutout. Any of these options are equally viable, so consider checking for sales prices before you settle on one brand in particular. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Junfire Matte Screen Protector 2-Pack Matted to reduce glare This two-pack of Junfire screen protectors is yet another viable protective option. It is made of tempered glass and is 0.33mm thick, just like most other options. The standout feature of the Junfire screen protectors, though, is that they sport a matte finish that reduces glare. Just keep in mind that this comes with the tradeoff of letting through less light from the display. $14 at Amazon

ProCase Privacy Screen Protector Privacy Screen $19 $26 Save $7 If you plan to use your Tab S9+ for personal matters, there is no better way to secure your own privacy than this ProCase Privacy Screen Protector. This tempered glass accessory is designed to limit the screen’s functional viewing angle to +/- 30 degrees, ensuring prying eyes cannot easily see what is on your screen. It also ensures that accidental damage doesn’t turn your screen into a spiderweb. $19 at Amazon

Chargers and other accessories

Amazon Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger Best charging cable $38 $50 Save $12 While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a charger in the box, it is always nice to have an extra one handy. This is especially true when said charger is capable of using Samsung’s Super Fast Charging protocol, like the Samsung 45W Power Adapter. Using this charger, you can juice your tablet’s battery back to full in less than a few hours. $38 at Amazon $50 at Samsung

Amazon Anker PowerCore+ Best power bank $100 $130 Save $30 If you expect to use your tablet in places where you might not have access to a power outlet, the Anker PowerCore+ can be a serious game-changer. This 26800mAh power bank can easily double the functional battery life of the Tab S9+. It even comes with an additional 60W USB-C wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable, further adding to the value. $100 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best earbuds $180 $230 Save $50 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 is a great pair of true wireless earbuds that offer some handy extra features when used within the Samsung product ecosystem. They’ll be automatically paired to any compatible devices connected to your Samsung account, so you can seamlessly switch between the Tab S9+ and a compatible Samsung phone. Plus, they sound fantastic. $180 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

Amazon Lululook Adjustable Magnetic Stand Best tablet stand With its massive 12.4-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Tab S9+ is just a few accessories away from functionally acting as a desktop computer. All you’d need is a keyboard, mouse, and this Lululook Adjustable Magnetic Stand. It is highly ergonomic as you can adjust both the height and angle of the display. Plus, it folds down to a compact size for use on the go. $86 at Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ accessories: Bottom line

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerful and versatile tablet out of the box, but you can unlock even more power and versatility with some choice accessories. Any tablet as nice as the Tab S9+ deserves a protective case to keep it looking fresh, and the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is an all-around great choice. If you plan to use this tablet for productivity, the Samsung Tablet Keyboard Cover is a massive upgrade over the touch keyboard. If you’re looking for a case that can withstand the wear and tear of an active lifestyle, the Supcase UB Pro Series Case offers an even more rugged suite of protective features. Don’t forget to throw in a Benazcap screen protector.

There are so many more ways to enhance your tablet-using experience beyond keeping your device safe from harm. With headphones, speakers, stands, and chargers, you can transform your tablet setup into an absolute battle station. Or you can just use it to play Subway Surfers. It’s all up to you.