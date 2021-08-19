These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bands you can buy!

If you’ve recently picked up a Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung, you would surely know that you can customize the watch faces according to your liking. Some may prefer a minimalistic, classy watch face that resembles a conventional timepiece, while some may like using different watch faces for different occasions. A watch, after all, is also a fashion accessory. While it’s simple to change the look of the watch face, the exterior of the watch remains the same. If you wish to change the way the watch looks on the outside as well, you can pick up a third-party strap or a Galaxy Watch 4 series band to match the look of your watch with your style!

Galaxy Watch 4 series Band size: 20mm straps across the board!

Regardless of which variant or size of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series you buy, you can use the same band or strap. So, this list is applicable for the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm), Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) since all of them use the same 20mm bands/straps. Further, the physical housing is also the same between LTE and non-LTE variants, so you still have to stick with 20mm bands. Pick the one you like the most or even multiple ones and switch them up whenever you feel like it! We’ve tried to include a wide variety of bands and straps to make sure there’s an option for everyone.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bands

Nylon Sports Band Good for sports This nylon sports band is a good option for workouts and sports. It's soft, comfortable and breathable. Available in different colors. View at Amazon

Silicone Breathable Band Looks like the Nike band This band is similar to what you get with the Apple Watch Nike edition. It's good for sports and activities and even looks cool. View at Amazon

Scrunchies Elastic Band For the ladies This scrunchies elastic band looks unique and is made up for a soft fabric material. It's good for casual use and you can match the color with your attire. View at Amazon

Milanese loop Formal and Classy This is a metallic Milanese loop that goes with everything you wear and looks classy. This is surely a must-have for your Galaxy Watch 4. View at Amazon

Hybrid Leather Strap Goodness of leather If you're a fan of leather straps, this one is for you. It has a silicone layer on the bottom for added comfort and a metal buckle. View at Amazon

Stainless steel strap Best for work This strap looks the best when paired with a formal outfit like a suit. It's a no-brainer especially for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. View at Amazon

Magnetic Watch Band Easy adjustment This is a magnetic band that is easy to adjust on the wrist and fits snugly. Available in a variety of colors. View at Amazon

Quick release Silicone band Like a traditional strap This is a generic silicone strap similar to what you would get with a traditional watch. It's durable and robust. View at Amazon

Textured rubber strap Simple and comfortable This strap is available in a wide range of colors and is a simple band that you can use on a day-to-day basis. View at Amazon

Wide Band for Galaxy Watch Extra support This band or strap is for those who want extra wrist support. It is wider than usual and also looks unique. View at Amazon

Multi-color Silicone Straps Switch 'em up! If you want to have lots of different colored bands, this is a good pick since it's also relatively inexpensive. View at Amazon

Braided solo loop Convenient and comfortable Apple released the braided solo loop for the Apple Watch and here's a version for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4! View at Amazon

Spigen Modern Fit Premium looks If you want a strap that looks premium, especially in a Gold colorway, this is the one you should get. View at Amazon

Metal Band with Diamonds A good match with jewellery This rose gold band has studded diamonds and would suit well when worn with jewellery. View at Amazon

Leopard Leather Band For animal lovers This band is made of genuine leather with the top resembling the fur of a leopard. A nice, fun option. View at Amazon

These were some of the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands and straps that you can buy for your new wearable. The Nylon Sports Loop is highly recommended if you want something comfortable that you can wear for extended periods of time. The Milanese loop strap is a great option for those who want a classy look and a strap that goes with all sorts of attire. If you want a more vintage look, the Hybrid Leather strap is the one to go for.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the latest OneUI Watch platform and is a great option for Android users. View at Samsung

If you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch and are confused between the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Apple Watch 6, we have a dedicated comparison to help you decide which is the better watch for you.