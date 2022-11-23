Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are great smartwatches that bring a lot of upgrades over their predecessors. The new watches are more durable, they have bigger batteries, and they even support additional health tracking features. They don't leave a lot of room for complaints, but there's one thing we wish Samsung had done differently: charging. The Galaxy Watch 5 series support WPC-based wireless charging, which, in a nutshell, limits the chargers you can use with these watches. But if you're looking for a replacement charger for your watch and are wondering which to buy, then check out our curation of the chargers that work with the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series only supports WPC-based wireless charging, meaning you can't use any third-party Qi-certified chargers to wirelessly charge them. Similarly, you can only use a Samsung phone to reverse wireless charge them.

Best chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The options are fairly limited, but these are the best chargers that you can buy for the Galaxy Watch 5 series in case you want to replace the one that came with the watch:

  • A black-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch charging puck with a USB-C connector.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch charger

    This is the same charger that comes with the Galaxy Watch 5 series in the box. It's a simple charging puck with a USB-C connector.

    See at Samsung
  • Samsung's new 15W wireless charger duo supports 15W fast wireless charging which means it's perfect for the new Galaxy S22 series devices. It also lets you charge another device simultaneously, be it your Galaxy Watch, Buds, or any other accessory that supports Qi charging. This charger also comes with a travel adapter and is available in both black and white color options.
    Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
    Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo

    You can also use Samsung's 15W wireless charger duo to charge both your smartphone and the Galaxy Watch simultaneously.

  • An image of the Galaxy Watch charging cradle in Silver color.
    Galaxy Watch charging cradle

    This Galaxy Watch charging cradle is perfect for charging your Galaxy smartwatch, especially the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that comes with a D-Buckle. It's only available to purchase in select markets though.

    See at Samsung UK

Those are the chargers we recommend using to charge your Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. You may find a lot of other Galaxy Watch chargers on Amazon or other retailers, but they're all Qi-certified chargers that may either charge your watch for some time and then fail, or just may not charge at all. We suggest you stay away from the third-party options for the Galaxy Watch 5 and stick to the official Samsung chargers. Alternatively, you can also use your Samsung phone to charge your watch if it supports reverse wireless charging.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of watch bands, cases, or screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 series. You can explore our collection of the best Galaxy Watch 5 bands or the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands in case you want to buy one of those for your smartwatch.

Get your hands on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for just $250 on Woot right now!
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The new Galaxy Watch 5 offers a modest improvement over the last year's Galaxy Watch 4 to improve the overall user experience.

See at Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, packing a more durable design and a bigger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 5.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro brings some noteworthy improvements over the regular Galaxy Watch 5 including a bigger screen, better build quality, and longer battery life.

See at Samsung

So which charger are you planning to buy for your Galaxy Watch? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.