These are the Best Chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung, Anker, NekTeck, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is official. The foldable smartphone will go on sale beginning August 27th in select markets around the world. With the launch announcement, it has become clear that Samsung won’t bundle a wall charger with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. So if you’re looking for a charger for the smartphone, we can help. We’ve picked the best fast chargers for the smartphone that you can buy right now.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports 15W wired charging via USB PD 3.0, Quick Charge 2.0, and Adaptive Fast Charging. So as long as your charger supports one of these standards with at least 15W output, you are good to go. Additionally, the phone supports 10W wireless charging if you’re looking for a wireless charger.

Another thing to keep in mind is the smartphone comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. So you should only buy a charger that has a Type-C port or if you’re getting a charger with a Type-A port, make sure it comes with a compatible cable in the box.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Chargers

Samsung 15W Fast Charger Our pick The Samsung 15W fast charger is an excellent option for your Z Flip 3. It will offer the top charging speed and comes with a Type-A to Type-C cable. It uses the company's Adaptive Fast Charging technology, which is compatible with the Z Flip 3. View at Amazon

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger Designed by Samsung This official wall charger from Samsung comes with a USB Type-C port and can charge up to 25W. So you are sure to get the top charging speed on your Z Flip 3. It can also be used with other USB PD 3.0 and PPS compatible devices. Buy from Samsung

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Dual charging This is another wired charger designed by Samsung. It comes with two USB ports -- one Type-C and one Type-A. The Type-A port can deliver 15W power, whereas the Type-C port can go up to 35W, given the device supports USB PD 3.0 PPS. Buy from Samsung

Anker PowerPort+ 1 Foldable plug The Anker PowerPort+ 1 charger supports QuickCharge 3.0 and is backward compatible with QuickCharge 2.0. It includes a single Type-A port and is bundled with a compatible Type-A to Type-C cable. Additionally, it can deliver up to 18W fast charging. View at Amazon

Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN tech The Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro charger uses GaN technology to keep its size smaller and generate less heat than the Silicon-based chargers. It comes with a Type-C port and supports up to 20W fast charging. View at Amazon

NekTeck USB Wall Charger The budget pick The NeckTeck USB Wall Charger is another budget option for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. It supports Quick Charge 2.0 standard and offers up to 18W fast charging. You get a single Type-A port on the charger, and compatible Type-C and microUSB cables are bundled with it. View at Amazon

Spigen USB C Car charger Fast charging in car The Spigen USB C Car Charger comes with two ports -- one Type-A and one Type-C. While the Type-C port can deliver up to 27W fast charging to USB PD-compatible devices, the Type-A port tops out at 18W with Quick Charge 3.0. View at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charging Stand The official charger The Samsung Wireless Charging Stand is a perfect wireless charger for your new Galaxy Z Flip 3. It supports up to 15W charging, so your phone will get the top charging speed. Additionally, the company bundles a wall charger with it. View at Amazon

Elecjet Super Fast Charging Block 25W charging This Elecjet wired charger is another great option for the new foldable smartphone. It supports up to 25W fast charging and comes with a single Type-C port. It's also bundled with a Type-C to Type-C cable, so you'll get a spare cable for use. View at Amazon

These are the best chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. The Samsung 15W charger is the best option as it’s cheap and fully compatible with your smartphone. Anker, NekTeck, and Elecjet also provide some excellent options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

Which charger are you planning to get for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we’ve also picked the best cases for the smartphone to help you keep it protected.