Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? AT&T, Verizon, Samsung, and more

Samsung’s latest foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two of the most premium smartphones you can buy especially if you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology. Foldables are a unique category with limited brands making them since the tech is still relatively new and expensive.

This is Samsung’s third attempt at foldables and if you’re planning to get the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the portable, clamshell-style phone, it’s a good idea to preorder it, reserve a unit for yourself, and also get some early-bird offers. If you’re wondering where you can preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3, here’s all the information you need.

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from multiple different retailers depending on whichever is most convenient to you or whichever store/site is giving you the best offers. If you’re already on a particular carrier, it may even make sense to stick to the same carrier and preorder from them. Here are all the places you can preorder your Galaxy Z Flip 3 from.

Samsung Store

The Samsung Store is a preferable option for a lot of people since it’s a first-party retailer you can trust. If you’re looking to get an unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung store is ideally the way to go, at least for preorders. There are some additional offers and benefits if you order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 via the Samsung Store. You get an extra trade-in value of up to $500 with the option to trade in up to four devices.

Samsung is also offering $150 worth of Samsung Store credit if you preorder between August 11th and August 26th. You can use this credit to buy accessories. Lastly, you’ll also get a year of Samsung Care+ free when you opt for the three-year plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung is providing trade-in value of up to $500 on eligible devices along with $150 store credit for accessories when you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3. View at Samsung

Verizon

If you’re not looking for an unlocked version and would rather stick to a carrier, Verizon has some attractive preorder offers on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can preorder the device from Verizon starting at 10 AM ET on August 11th. If you switch to Verizon, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you trade in an eligible device and opt for the unlimited plan. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is compatible with Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network across 78 cities in the US.

If you’re an existing Verizon customer, you can get up to $500 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Verizon is also offering an additional 25% off on cases and screen protectors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Verizon also has good trade-in offers that will help you save almost $500 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with additional benefits like discount on accessories. View at Verizon

AT&T

If AT&T is your preferred carrier, you’re going to get some good offers from them as well. You can pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 3 from AT&T starting at 10 AM ET on August 11 and the device will be available to pick up on August 27. With eligible trade-in and certain installment plans coupled with an unlimited plan, you can get up to $1000 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which means you could technically get it for free.

If you’re going to purchase a Samsung-connected device as well along with the phone, you will be eligible for a 50% discount on any Samsung accessory of your choice. If you’re a business customer, you can get up to $600 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with eligible 2-year contracts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 AT&T also has good trade-in offers that will help you save almost $500 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with additional benefits like discount on accessories. View at AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also taking pre-orders for the Z Flip 3. The carrier is accepting trade-ins, and with some eligible plans and trade-ins, you can even effectively get the phone for free. There are no other offers but you can order all the color options, except the Samsung store exclusive ones.

Amazon

If you like buying smartphones from Amazon, the e-retailer has opened its preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. All storage variants and non-Samsung exclusive color options are available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Amazon customers can get the Z Flip 3 on 12 monthly installments with an Amazon Store card. View at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is also accepting the preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you activate the phone today, you’ll able to save $200.

Google Fi

If you’re a Google Fi subscriber, you can avail some great benefits by pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from the link below. Google Fi is offer $400 bill credit when you bring your number to Fi, with an additional $150 in Samsung store credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Google Fi, you can get $400 bill credit when you transfer your number to Fi. Additionally, you'll receive $150 in Samsung store credit. View at Google Fi

These are a few deals you can take advantage of if you’re planning to preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Note we’ll be adding more stores and carriers to this list as and when their preorders go live. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals or some of the best cases you can buy for the phone.