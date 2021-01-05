These are the best Galaxy Z Fold 2 Deals right now in January 2021

Samsung’s second-generation foldable phone has been available to buy for a while now and as we said in our Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, it’s pretty great! The Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings several improvements including a new hinge that can be stopped at any angle, a wider front screen, a pinhole camera instead of that awful notch, and far more. There are also optimizations thanks to close partnerships with Google, where Duo and YouTube display controls on half the screen and video on the other half, and Microsoft, where you can work on a Powerpoint and Excel sheet side-by-side from within the Office app.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a $1,999 MSRP in the US. Although fairly expensive, it’s only priced at $20 more than the price of the original Galaxy Z Fold, despite the vast range of improvements it brings. For what we at XDA think was the best overall smartphone of 2020, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is worth the price of admission. We have collected all relevant information on the best Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals below!

Best Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 Deals in the US

In the US, you can pick up your Z Fold 2 with a unique hinge from the Samsung Store, or save a little money at Best Buy.

Samsung

Samsung is doing things differently with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, allowing you to customize it and truly make it your own. You have a choice of hinge colors so you can get creative with the style of your phone. If you place a pre-order, you can get up to $1,000 credit when you trade-in the Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Flip, or up to $650 with other devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Forget the rest of the deals – if you want to save a bundle on your unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 and have a recent phone, Samsung's trade-in offer is the best. You can get up to $650 credit and if you have the original Z Flip or Galaxy Fold, you can save $1,000 on your new Galaxy Z Fold 2! Trade-in at Samsung and save

Best Buy

Depending on what you’re looking for, you can get some Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals at Best Buy. For an unlocked phone, you’ll save $50 if you activate today, but you need to cough up the remaining amount upfront. If you need a payment plan, you can sign up for a Verizon carrier phone for a 24-month payment plan, or AT&T for a 30-month payment plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 If you want to save on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and don't have a trade-in, Best Buy will give you a small discount for activating at time of sale. Best Buy is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 2 either unlocked or with Verizon and AT&T, in both Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. See all the options at Best Buy!

Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available again on Amazon! You can buy the phone now and have it at your door in two days with Prime shipping. While Amazon isn’t offering any sort of discount at this time, the ease of ordering through Amazon might be enough to entice those that don’t have a phone to trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Amazon, for a hassle-free time! While Amazon doesn't have a deal for the foldable right now, if you don't have a good trade-in value on your phone, the convenience may be worth it. Buy at Amazon

Best Carrier Galaxy Z Fold 2 Deals in the US

Of course, some major carriers are also selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Here are the best deals for each of them:

Verizon

Get your Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Verizon! On Verizon’s standard device payment program, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost you $83.33 per month over 24 months ($1999 retail price). They also have no last then 10 promos available for the device, which is… a lot. Here are the highlights:

Buy one Galaxy Z Fold 2, get another for $1,000 off (one must be a new line) Alternatively, it’s buy one, get one $500 off with Select Unlimited plans

Get up to $550 in trade-in value with a new line, or $440 trade-in value with an upgrade.

Get a free year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Get the full power of Verizon's 5G mmWave network with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Verizon has a range of promotions available, including big discounts and free goodies. See the Deals at Verizon

AT&T

Have a phone to trade-in? You can save up to $700 on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as long as you are going for an Unlimited plan! Additionally, you can save 50% on the Galaxy Buds Live when purchasing your new Samsung phone. Just add the Galaxy Buds Live to your cart, and the discount will pop up at checkout!

Galaxy Z Fold 2 If you're on AT&T and want the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's available for just $66.67 per month on a new 30-month payment plan. You can also save 50% on Galaxy Buds Live! $66.67/month at AT&T

Whether you’re deciding to enter the foldable phone market with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or a returning foldable veteran, it’s always great to save on such a high-end purchase. More money saved on the phone means more funds available for cases and skins, after all!