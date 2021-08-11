These are the Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Chargers right now: Belkin, NekTeck, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is official. The new foldable smartphone comes with a total battery size of 4,400mAh and supports 25W fast wired charging and 10W wireless charging. If you’re looking for a new fast charger for the Samsung phone, we can help. We’ve selected the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers on the market, which you can buy right now.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable. The phone packs a total battery size of 3,300mAh and supports 15W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. So all the chargers listed below will work with the Z Flip 3 as well.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers

Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger Designed by Samsung This official 25W fast charger from Samsung is a perfect companion to your Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's also guaranteed to provide top charging speed. What’s more, Samsung bundles a compatible USB Type-C to Type-C cable with the charger, which isn't typical for third-party chargers. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand The official wireless charger Like the wired fast charger, Samsung also offers an official fast wireless charger for the Z Fold 3. It supports up to 15W wireless charging. Additionally, you can charge your phone both in portrait and landscape modes with this charging stand, as the company has included two charging coils. You also get a compatible wall charger in the box. View at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Wall Charger Our pick If you don’t want to go for the Samsung charger, this Belkin charger is probably the most straightforward charger you can buy for your phone. It's capable of 25W charging, thanks to USB PD 3.0 PPS support. Additionally, it has a slim form factor, making it great for travel. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III Pod Up to 65W charging This Anker PowerPort III Pod charger is an excellent option if you’re looking for a single fast charger for both your phone and laptop. Thanks to its 65W fast charging support, it’ll be able to charge any laptop that supports USB PD. The support for PPS also makes sure you get the top speed charging on Z Fold 3. View at Amazon

NekTeck Wall Charger The budget pick You can go for the NekTeck Wall Charger if you don’t want to spend too much on your fast charger. It comes with an attached USB cable, so you won’t have to worry about finding a cable to charge your phone. Additionally, the 45W charging support will also come in handy in charging any USB PD-compatible laptop. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave II Stand Fast wireless charging If the official wireless charger is too expensive for you, this Anker PowerWave II Stand charger can help. It supports up to 15W fast wireless charging, so you’ll get the top speed. Additionally, it comes with a power adapter, so you won’t have to worry about finding an AC adapter. View at Amazon

Baseus Dual Port Car Adapter Fast charging in car This power car charger from Baseus is a great option for your Z Fold 3. It supports up to 65W fast charging, with support for USB PD 3.0 and PPS, thus being enough to provide top charging speeds. There are two USB ports onboard -- one Type-A and one Type-C -- and the company bundles a 100W capable USB Type-C cable with it. View at Amazon

Baseus 45W PD Fast Charging Wall Charger With GaN tech Apart from its fast car charger, Baseus also offer this excellent wall charger that supports up to 45W charging. USB PD 3.0 and PPS support are also present, thus guaranteeing you’ll get top charging speed on your phone. Additionally, you get two Type-C ports in the charger and a bundled Type-C cable. View at Amazon

Elecjet 45W USB C Super Fast Charger With foldable pins This Elecjet wall charger is another good option for your Z Fold 3 smartphone. It features foldable pins for easy storage and supports USB PD 3.0 as well as PPS. As the name suggests, the charger is capable of delivering up to 45W power. So you’ll be able not just to charge your phone but any USB PD-capable laptop as well. Lastly, there is a USB Type-C cable bundled with it. View at Amazon

These are the best chargers for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones. If you’re looking for one specific recommendation, the Belkin BoostCharge Wall Charger is the best option if you’re just looking to charge your Galaxy Z Fold 3. The official Samsung chargers are also great, but they are also some of the most expensive ones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

Which fast charger are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we also have buying guides for the best Z Fold 3 cases and the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 kickstand cases on the market.