Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3? AT&T, Verizon, Samsung, and more

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, are two of the most premium smartphones you can buy especially if you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology. Foldables are a unique category with limited brands making them since the tech is still relatively new and expensive.

This is Samsung’s third attempt at foldables and if you’re planning to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is essentially a foldable tablet in your pocket, it’s a good idea to preorder it to reserve a unit for yourself and also get some early-bird offers. If you’re wondering where you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we’ll tell you exactly that.

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from multiple places depending on whichever is most convenient to you or whichever store/site is giving you the best offers. If you’re already on a particular carrier, it may even make sense to stick to the same carrier and preorder from them. Here are all the places you can preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from.

Samsung Store

It’s a Samsung phone, so of course, the Samsung store is the first place where you’ll be able to preorder the phone. If you’re looking to get an unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung store is ideally the way to go. There are some additional offers and benefits if you order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 via the Samsung Store. You get an extra trade-in value of up to $800 with the option to trade in up to four devices.

Samsung is also offering $200 worth of Samsung Store credit if you preorder between August 11th and August 26th. You can use this credit to purchase accessories. Lastly, you will also get a year of Samsung Care+ free when you opt for the three-year plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Store has some compelling preorder offers including additional trade-in value and $200 worth of store credit. View at Samsung

Verizon

If you’re not looking for an unlocked version and would rather stick to a carrier, Verizon has some attractive preorder offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can preorder the device from Verizon starting at 10 AM ET on August 11th. If you switch to Verizon, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if you trade in an eligible device and opt for the unlimited plan. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is compatible with Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network across 78 cities in the US.

If you’re an existing Verizon customer, you can get up to $500 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Verizon is also offering the S Pen and Samsung Fold Cover bundle for free while stocks last which seems like a pretty good deal. You can also get an additional 25% off on cases and screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Verizon is offering up to $1,000 trade-in on eligible phones along with a free S Pen and Samsung Fold Cover bundle. View at Verizon

AT&T

If AT&T is your preferred carrier, you’re going to get some good offers from them as well. You can pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from AT&T starting at 10 AM ET on August 11 and the device will be available to pick up on August 27. With eligible trade-in and certain installment plans coupled with an unlimited plan, you can get up to $1000 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If you’re going to purchase a Samsung-connected device as well along with the phone, you will be eligible for a 50% discount on any Samsung accessory of your choice. If you’re a business customer, you can get up to $650 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with eligible 2-year contracts.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 AT&T also has up to $1,000 trade-in on eligible phones along with additional discount on accessories View at AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The carrier is accepting trade-ins, and with some eligible plans and trade-in offers, you can get up to $1,000 off on the phone via 36 monthly bill credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 T-Mobile subscribers can get up to $1,000 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 via 36 monthly bill credits on eligible plans and trade-in offers. View at T-Mobile

Amazon

In case you don’t want to purchase a carrier-locked device, you can also pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Amazon. The retailer isn’t offering any trade-in or discount promotions, though.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 If you want an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can head over to Amazon and pre-order the device right away. Sadly, the retailer isn't offering any trade-in benefits. View at Amazon

BestBuy

You can also pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on BestBuy. The retailer is offering Spril, Verizon, and unlocked variants of the device, with some financing options from Verizon. However, the retailer isn’t offering any trade-in benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 You can also pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on BestBuy. The retailer is offering both unlocked and carrier-locked (Sprint/Verizon) versions of the new foldable. View at BestBuy

These are a few deals you can take advantage of if you’re planning to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Note we’ll be adding more stores and carriers to this list as and when their preorders go live. So if you’re on a different network like Sprint or T-Mobile, stay tuned as we’re updating the preorder details in real-time. In the meanwhile, you can take a look at the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals or some of the best cases you can buy for the phone.